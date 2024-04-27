Former BYU LB Max Tooley Signs With Houston Texans

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Max Tooley signed a free agent deal with the Houston Texans following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Max Tooley signs with Texans

The BYU football team shared the news of Tooley’s deal with the Texans on Saturday, April 27.

“Congrats Max,” the team’s official X account posted.

He joins a Texans team that posted a 10-7 record in 2023.

About Max Tooley

Before his college career, the Bountiful, Utah native was an All-USA Utah Football First-Team selection on defense at Bountiful High School in 2015 before serving a two-year church mission in the United Kingdom.

Tooley played four games as a freshman at BYU in 2018, recording two total tackles. In the 2019 season, Tooley improved his game by appearing in 13 contests, recording 48 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Tooley played in 12 games, finishing with 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. In 2021, the linebacker posted 68 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and three pass breakups in 12 games played.

In 2022, Tooley recorded 57 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, one pass breakup, one sack, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

In his final season with the Cougars, the linebacker had 92 total tackles, 53 solo tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception in 2023.

