RSL Takes Lead In 89th Minute, Steals Three Points In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Real Salt Lake struck first in Subaru Park and broke a 1-1 tie in the 89th minute to steal three points from the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Andres Gomez and Alexandros Katranis both found the back of the net as RSL handed Philadelphia its first loss of the season.

It was also the Union’s first home loss in over a year.

RSL Stuns Philadelphia Union In Final Minutes

First Half

There was a lot of action and good signs from both teams early in the first half.

Through the first 15 minutes, there were a total of five shots with two on target. Philadelphia had a slight edge in possession early in the game.

Chicho Arango and Andres Gomez were the first two players to get good looks on goal. Both shots came from outside the box. Arango’s attempt sailed high and Gomez’s didnt have enough steam which resulted in an easy save for Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

In the 21st minute, Philadelphia chained together a few great passes leading up to a cross right in the middle of the box. RSL was able to get the ball out with a header but Philadelphia’s aggressiveness had the road club on its heels.

That aggressiveness nearly came back to bite them in the 23rd as Real put together a dangerous counterattack.

Fidel Barajas dribbled through the Philly defense and nearly got a shot off from inside the six-yard box before a slide tackle gave the Union the ball back.

Philadelphia more or less controlled the game in the first half. The majority of their shots came within the offense while most of Real’s looks came on counterattacks.

In the 33rd minute, Jack McGlynn sent a missile toward goal from outside the box but the shot hit his teammate in the box.

The lucky break for RSL got even better as they went on the attack.

Arango ran the break and found Gomez on the right side who loaded up and sent a shot toward Blake. He made the initial save but due to the speed of the shot, it went up in the air and found its way across the line.

The Union split the goal on their next two attempts, missing to the left and then to the right.

Two minutes of stoppage time was added to the first half.

Real Salt Lake took its 1-0 lead into the break and looked primed to hand the Union their first loss of the season.

Second Half

In the 48th minute, RSL’s Alexandros Katranis got hit in the head and had to be taken off the field as he entered concussion protocol.

Real Salt Lake was left with 10 players on the field due to the injury.

Philadelphia quickly capitalized on the player advantage. Quinn Sullivan found Dániel Gazdag right in front of goal who redirected the cross into the bottom right corner.

What a finish from Gazdag! This one’s level early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/fxtaLMawyo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 28, 2024

Katranis got back out on the pitch right after the goal.

In the 56th minute, an altercation broke out between multiple players on both teams following a Brayan Vera pick in a set piece.

Philadelphia’s Jakob Glesnes was shown a yellow card once things quieted down.

Anderson Julio subbed in for Barajas in the 59th minute.

Gazdag got another excellent look at goal from inside the six-yard box in the 61st minute but he messed up the close-range shot and missed to the left.

The Union kept applying pressure to the RSL defense with eyes on a lead.

A foul on Emeka Eneli in the 64th minute set up a Philadelphia free-kick. Kai Wagner went for a low shot but Zac MacMath made the save.

Arango and Bode Hidalgo each had a shot blocked as they went for the lead in the 70th and 74th minutes.

In the final 10 minutes, play got noticeably sloppier as both sides struggled to keep possession.

As the 90th minute approached, a draw seemed all but guaranteed.

Then, following a set-piece situation, Katranis sent a heater toward the right post from outside the box and struck gold.

A stunner from Katranis! @realsaltlake go ahead late! pic.twitter.com/pUFEyuiyBK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 28, 2024

Philadelphia fans started to leave the stadium as seven minutes of stoppage time was added.

Real Salt Lake held strong until the final whistle and stole three points in Subaru Park, 2-1.

