Former Utah TE Thomas Yassmin Signs With Denver Broncos

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin signed a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah TE Thomas Yassmin signs with Broncos

The Utah football team shared the news of Yassmin’s deal with the Broncos after the conclusion of the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Yassmin will join former Ute teammate Jonah Elliss in the Mile High City.

The former Utah standout will join a Denver team that posted an 8-9 record in 2023.

🗣️ Another one 🗣️ @TYassmin21 is going to the Broncos! pic.twitter.com/ZmowsQYMwt — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) April 28, 2024

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 245 lbs.

Arm: N/A

Hand: N/A

About Thomas Yassmin

Prior to his time with the Utes, Yassmin played rugby at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia. He was named to the Australian Schools Barbarians all-star team.

Yassmin played American football for the first time in 2018, his redshirt freshman season.

“I’ve got 50-60 pounds on the guy. I’m just gonna run through him, what’s he gonna do?”@TYassmin21 relives his favourite play from his time @utah_football ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Australian pipeline continues to grow. #NFLDraft Story 📝: https://t.co/JhCPEY9AaY pic.twitter.com/CuvhWVNXzr — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) April 25, 2024

He played in 11 games in 2019. The majority of the action he saw was on special teams. Yassmin played mostly with the special teams unit in 2020 and 2021. He made Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll twice and began play as a reserve tight end in 2021.

Yassmin exploded onto the scene in 2022. He played in 13 games (six starts) and recorded 13 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns. He became one of the best deep targets for Cam Rising and the Utes offense, averaging 23.2 yards per catch.

In Utah’s Pac-12 title win over USC, Yassmin posted a career-high 81 receiving yards, including a 60-yard touchdown reception.

Yassmin played in just three games for the Utes last season before going down with an injury. He posted 8 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in those games.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.