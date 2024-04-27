On the Site:
Former Utah TE Thomas Yassmin Signs With Denver Broncos

Apr 27, 2024, 10:20 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin signed a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah TE Thomas Yassmin signs with Broncos

The Utah football team shared the news of Yassmin’s deal with the Broncos after the conclusion of the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Yassmin will join former Ute teammate Jonah Elliss in the Mile High City.

The former Utah standout will join a Denver team that posted an 8-9 record in 2023.

Thomas Yassmin at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 245 lbs.

Arm: N/A

Hand: N/A

About Thomas Yassmin

Prior to his time with the Utes, Yassmin played rugby at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia. He was named to the Australian Schools Barbarians all-star team.

Yassmin played American football for the first time in 2018, his redshirt freshman season.

He played in 11 games in 2019. The majority of the action he saw was on special teams. Yassmin played mostly with the special teams unit in 2020 and 2021. He made Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll twice and began play as a reserve tight end in 2021.

Yassmin exploded onto the scene in 2022. He played in 13 games (six starts) and recorded 13 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns. He became one of the best deep targets for Cam Rising and the Utes offense, averaging 23.2 yards per catch.

In Utah’s Pac-12 title win over USC, Yassmin posted a career-high 81 receiving yards, including a 60-yard touchdown reception.

Yassmin played in just three games for the Utes last season before going down with an injury. He posted 8 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in those games.

