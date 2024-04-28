On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU Teammates Patrick Fishburn, Zac Blair Lead Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

Apr 28, 2024, 9:19 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Former BYU teammates Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair shot a 12-under 60 in better-ball play Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour’s only team event.

At 23-under 193, Fishburn and Blair had a one-stroke lead over Luke List and Henrik Norlander, with the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry — tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds — two strokes back.

Fishburn and Blair, both winless on the PGA Tour, have been playing golf together since their junior high school days in Ogden, Utah.

RELATED: BYU Product Peter Kuest Posts Top-10 Finish At Valero Texas Open

“It’s kind of why you’re out here playing is to have opportunities like this,” Blair said. “I’ve been out here a handful of years now, so I know that they don’t come that often, and so we’ll do our best to go take advantage of it.”

Fishburn had three birdies and an eagle on the first five holes at wind-swept TPC Louisiana, where the wind gusted to 25 mph. Windy conditions are also expected for Sunday for the alternate-shot finale.

List and Norlander had a 62. List eagled the second and 11th holes.

“We just got in a really good rhythm early,” Norlander said. “I felt like we were both hitting fairways. Not necessarily hitting it really close, but it felt like early we had two chances on every hole.”

McIlroy and Lowry shook off a slow start to birdie seven of their last 12 holes. They shot 64 to join Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard, who also had a 64, at 21 under. Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin topped the group at 20 under.

RELATED STORIES

“Look, it was a tough day,” McIlroy said. “Birdies were a little harder to come by today than they were on Thursday in the better-ball format. I think today was about staying patient knowing that the course was going to present some opportunities, especially on that back nine.”

Fishburn and Blair were a stroke off the tournament record.

“Just kind of rode Fish all day,” Blair said. “He played good. I mean, it was pretty textbook out there for him.”

They made the turn in 7-under 29 and birdied five of the first six holes on the back nine before finishing with three pars.

“It’s pretty easy to hit shots when Zac is always in the fairway, always on the green,” Fishburn said. “We ham-and-egged it really good today.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaedyn Rucker Surprises Utah Gymnastics Fans By Announcing Return For Sixth Year

Jaedyn Rucker surprised Red Rock nation by announcing a return for a sixth and final season in 2025 on Sunday afternoon.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wyatt Johnston Scores In OT, Stars Beat Golden Knights To Cut Series Deficit

Wyatt Johnston gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory over Vegas on Saturday night, cutting the defending champion's series lead to 2-1.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Southern Utah WR Isaiah Wooden Signs With Atlanta Falcons

Former Southern Utah wide receiver Isaiah Wooden signed a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons following the conclusion of the Draft.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah TE Thomas Yassmin Signs With Denver Broncos

Former Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin signed a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Miles Battle Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Former Utah Utes defensive back Miles Battle signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Former BYU Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Former BYU Teammates Patrick Fishburn, Zac Blair Lead Zurich Classic Of New Orleans