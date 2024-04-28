On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah veteran finds a piece of ‘genuine American history’

Apr 28, 2024, 12:34 PM

A fine bronze medallion produced by Tiffany & Company struck to honor the 1930 Gold Star Mothers an...

A fine bronze medallion produced by Tiffany & Company struck to honor the 1930 Gold Star Mothers and Widows Pilgrimage to the WWI battlefields of France. The medal features a raised, gold-plated star and is marked on the edge with a serial number. United States Steamship Line provided transport to France for thousands of mothers and widows, at the expense of the United States government, as an act of recognition and thanks for their sacrifice. (Metal Detectors 4 Veterans)

(Metal Detectors 4 Veterans)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY SKY MUNDELL, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

VERNAL — Going out and hunting for buried treasure may seem like a simple hobby or a way to kill time for some, but for one veteran, taking on this activity as a new hobby turned out to be a call to complete a mission.

On an empty lot in Vernal littered with soda cans and other junk, Louis Haynes found himself scanning the area with his metal detector about a month and a half ago — little did he know that he was about to discover a lost piece of history that would end up carrying a deep sense of significance with himself and his own history.

Haynes had unearthed a medallion made in 1930 that was given to the surviving families of fallen American soldiers who had lost their lives overseas during World War I. After further research, Haynes was able to learn that the medallion was given to the mother of a fallen soldier, Rebecca Fannie Burns, who had visited his gravesite in France as part of a pilgrimage family members took to see the burial sites of their loved ones who had died overseas during the war — the name of the fallen soldier was Pvt. Hubert Hyrum Burns from Randlett, Uintah County.

A fine bronze medallion produced by Tiffany & Company struck to honor the 1930 Gold Star Mothers and Widows Pilgrimage to the WWI battlefields of France. The medal features a raised, gold-plated star and is marked on the edge with a serial number. United States Steamship Line provided transport to France for thousands of mothers and widows, at the expense of the United States government, as an act of recognition and thanks for their sacrifice. (Metal Detectors 4 Veterans)

“I knew immediately that it wasn’t something that I wanted to hold on to,” said Haynes, a veteran who served in the Army during Desert Storm 33 years ago. “It’s a memento of a fallen soldier; it should either be held by their family or displayed to the public in a museum.”

After identifying the medallion’s origin, Haynes wasted no time searching for living members of the fallen soldier’s family. Through the enlisted help of local Facebook connections and metal detector enthusiast forums, Haynes was able to track down the grandson and granddaughter of the fallen soldier’s mother who were still living in Utah. So, he made the trip and was successful in completing his mission of returning the medallion to its rightful owners.

Louis Haynes, right, with Errol Burns, left, who is 87 years old, and his sister Ellen Burns-Galley, who is 90 years old, the grandchildren of Rebecca Fannie Burns, who long ago traveled to France to visit the final resting place of Private Hubert Hyrum Burns, her eldest son. (Metal Detectors 4 Veterans)

“Being able to reintroduce that medallion to the family was incredible,” Haynes said. “It was wonderful to be a part of returning that medallion to the family.”

Amazingly, Haynes learned that his and Hubert Burns’ life stories shared a remarkable amount of similarities. As it turns out, Burns and Hubert had grown up in the same mountain valley in Oregon, 13 miles and 48 years apart. Even more, both men were serving their country in combat when they were 23 years old.

Haynes largely credits a nonprofit organization called Metal Detectors 4 Veterans for picking him up off his feet and giving him a brand new “mission” to fulfill after Terry Soloman, the president of the organization, sent him a metal detector for use as a tool to help remedy the veteran’s post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I didn’t sit behind a desk,” Haynes said, elaborating that his time in Desert Storm was spent on active duty where he saw things he could never hope to forget. “I led soldiers into combat and didn’t bring all of them home — so I deal with PTSD.”

Metal Detectors 4 Veterans, established just a year and a half ago, puts metal detectors in the hands of veterans who are dealing with PTSD and need a hobby or a community to engage with. According to Soloman, the organization has already helped 70 veterans across all 50 states.

“Louis’ story is what this is all about, getting this guy dealing with PTSD out of the house and giving him a new purpose,” Soloman said, speaking about Haynes’ experience. “What Louis found was a piece of genuine American history. For him to be able to find something like that and return it to the grandkids, who are now in their 80s and 90s, is something that’s beyond belief to me.”

Soloman encourages veterans struggling with PTSD or those who have a loved one who is a vet suffering from PTSD to visit Metal Detectors 4 Veterans’ website and get in contact with him for the opportunity to engage in a healthy hobby and connect with an understanding community of fellow veterans.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rabbi Brad Hirschfield and Boyd Matheson speaking together remotely for KSL TV's Sunday Edition sho...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rabbi Brad Hirschfield and Aimee Winder Newton

Rabbi Brad Hirschfield, and later Aimee Winder Newton, senior advisor to Gov. Spencer Cox, join the show.

6 hours ago

police lights...

Mary Culbertson and Alex Cabrero

1 officer, 1 deputy and suspected shooter injured in Uintah County shootout

A Vernal police officer was shot by a possibly intoxicated man.

7 hours ago

Gubernatorial candidate Brian King speaks during the Utah Democratic Party state convention at Cott...

Erin Cox

Democractic nominee for governor says Democrats feel isolated across the state

There are more than 230,000 active Democrats across the state and the Democratic Convention on Saturday brought many to Salt Lake City.  

17 hours ago

FILE: Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Saturday night. (SLCPD)...

Mark Jones

Police say one person injured in Salt Lake County shooting Saturday night

Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

19 hours ago

Police say they arrested a man Friday in the investigation of a violent murder in West Valley City....

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Man arrested after violent West Valley hatchet killing, police say

Police say they arrested a man Friday in the investigation of a violent murder in West Valley City.

21 hours ago

A celebration of life was held in Idaho Saturday afternoon for Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow — the t...

Mark Jones and Alex Cabrero

Family, friends gather for celebration of life of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow

A celebration of life was held in Idaho Saturday afternoon for Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow — the two children killed in the Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell murder cases.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah veteran finds a piece of ‘genuine American history’