Utah State WR Terrell Vaughn Receives Camp Invite From Seattle Seahawks

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Aggies wide receiver Terrell Vaughn received an invite to the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp on Tuesday.

Vaughn will head to the Pacific Northwest for a shot to make an NFL roster for the upcoming season.

Last year in his senior season, Vaughn made the second-team all-Mountain West with 89 receptions for 933 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His 89 receptions were the fourth-most in a single season in USU history and his 11 touchdowns were tied for the third-most.

If he can make the Seahawks final roster, Vaughn will join one of the more stacked receiver rooms in the NFL.

He will have the chance to learn from veterans like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett while playing alongside fellow young players Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Dee Eskridge.

Vaughn will be greeted by a few others with Utah connections in Seattle.

Utah Utes offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea was drafted by the Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Also, former Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton recently joined the Seattle coaching staff in an assistant role.

About Terrell Vaughn

Out of Oxnard, California, Vaughn earned all-conference honors as both a sophomore and junior, recorded 74 receptions for 926 yards and four touchdowns, and was named Newbury Park High School’s MVP.

Prior to his time as an Aggie, Vaughn played at Ventura Junior College. He earned California Community College Football Coaches Association All-American honors and was a two-time Southern California Football Association Northern Conference first-team selection.

In 2022, Vaughn earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors. He finished the season with 56 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns.

Vaughn was tied for first on the team in receiving touchdowns and was second in both receptions and receiving yards in 13 games played.

