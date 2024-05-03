Utah Royals Can’t Find Equalizer, Fall To Angel City FC At Home

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
May 3, 2024, 9:42 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC fought hard to pull out a second-straight draw with Angel City but fell short in the end, 2-1.

After giving up two goals in the first half, Utah broke the seal in the 51st minute and spent the entirety of the second half looking for an equalizer.

With the departure of assistant coach Vanessa Mann and head coach Amy Rodriguez serving a red card suspension, assistant coach Fredric Brillant stepped up to lead Utah from the sidelines against Angel City.

Utah Royals Can’t Overcome Early Deficit Against Angel City

First Half

Both Utah and ACFC took the first few minutes to feel out the other team on both ends of the pitch.

In the 7th minute, a slow pass in the defending third by Angel City was intercepted by Ally Sentnor. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft loaded up from outside the box and sent a shot toward the left post.

ACFC goalkeeper DiDi Haracic was able to make the diving save.

Haracic was tested again just a minute later. Off of a corner, Amandine Henry got a shot on goal from inside the six-yard box but it was saved once again.

With Angel City on its heels, Utah kept its foot on the gas. The Royals set up for a free kick and another corner in the 12th and 13th minutes. Both were conceded.

Just after the 20th minute passed, the Royals turned the heat up once again.

It started with a shot from outside the box off the foot of Mikayla Cluff. The shot missed to the left but Utah quickly regained possession. The Royals continued to push the envelope but Angel City held strong.

With just two shot attempts, ACFC finally broke through in the 29th minute.

Alyssa Thompson found Sydney Leroux in the box with a cross and Leroux found the back of the net with a routine header.

Neither Utah nor Angel City could get many good looks as halftime approached.

In the 38th minute, Olivia Griffitts committed a foul in the box and received a yellow card. ACFC set up for a penalty kick and looked to double its lead.

Claire Emslie, currently top three in goals in the NWSL, lined up in front of Utah goalkeeper Mandy Haught and put the shot inside the right post.

With momentum fully on the side of the road team, Utah looked to get on the board before the break.

Four minutes of stoppage time was added to the first half.

In the 46th minute, Paige Monaghan put an excellent cross inside the box but Haracic stepped in to grab the pass.

Just before the half, Henry was in position for a shot from the top of the box following a deflection. She loaded up and sent a heater toward the left side but it missed wide.

The first half came to an end with Utah trailing by two goals, 2-0.

Second Half

With all of the momentum on Angel City’s side and a long list of absences for the Royals, it would’ve been easy to accept the result.

But Utah didnt give up.

In the 51st minute, Monaghan, Sentnor, and Dana Foederer ran the break. After a series of passes, Foederer had an easy goal from the center of the box. The goal was Foederer’s first in the NWSL.

RELATED: Dana Foederer Scores First NWSL Goal To Drop Angel City Lead To One

The score clearly changed the Royals’ mindset and energy level.

Utah took three more shots in the next ten minutes and stayed aggressive throughout the entire second half.

Sentnor had a fire in her eye following the assist and looked determined to find an equalizer.

However, ACFC was just as stubborn on defense. The Royals took eight corner kicks in the game but only one or two showed any promise.

Henry took another shot in the 73rd minute but it was saved. Utah kept knocking on the door but Angel City was deadset on keeping it shut.

As the final ten minutes of regulation rolled around, Angel City slowed down the pace. They took their focus off of increasing the lead and switched it to keeping possession.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was added to the second half.

Angel City did a great job of bending but not breaking in stoppage time and secured a 2-1 victory at America First Field. With the loss, Utah has now dropped four of its last five games.

How To Watch Utah Royals FC, NWSL Matches

The Royals will play 26 games in the 2024 season.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Like many other leagues, the NWSL broadcasts its games on a handful of channels and platforms.

TV options include CBS, ESPN, and ION network. Streaming options include Prime Video, Paramount+, ESPN+, and NWSL+.

Prime Video will specifically carry Friday night matches and ION network will have Saturday night double-headers.

NWSL+ is free for everyone in the U.S. and can be downloaded on Apple, Fire, and Roku TVs. Sign up for NWSL+ here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

