Growing concerns for the future of Abravanel Hall

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the announcement of an NHL team and plans for a sports and entertainment district, there have been questions about the future of the Salt Lake County owned Abravanel Hall.

Since it opened in September of 1979, first Symphony Hall and then renamed Abravanel Hall, for the beloved Maestro Maurice Abravanel, this striking building has stood at the heart of Salt Lake City as home to Utah’s premiere arts organization, The Utah Symphony.

It is unsure if the city’s architectural landmark will remain and perhaps undergo a renovation, or possibly be taken down.

Steve Brosvik, President and CEO of The Utah Symphony and Utah Opera had a meeting two weeks ago with Mayor Jenny Wilson. They have a meeting scheduled next week with Smith Entertainment Group.

“While the path forward is not yet finalized, Mayor Wilson, Mayor Mendenhall, and Governor Cox have all expressed their support for and recognition of the value of the arts in Utah, as well as their commitment to ensuring that an outstanding hall for the Utah Symphony is a top priority,” Brosvik said. “Our current home has a remarkable legacy and holds deep meaning for so many in our community. We also know that the downtown re-development project presents an extremely exciting opportunity for Salt Lake City.”

Wilson said they are “thoughtfully evaluating how the Salt Palace, UMOCA, and Abravanel Hall fit into this equation.”

“While there is still much work to do around the sports and entertainment district, the Mayor is committed to making the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City a place where sports, entertainment, education, and culture can all reach their greatest potential,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office.