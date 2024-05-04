On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Person hit, killed by FrontRunner train

May 4, 2024, 12:58 PM | Updated: 5:17 pm

FILE: A northbound FrontRunner train pulls out of the Lehi Station on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — A person was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in a suspected suicide on Saturday, the Utah Transit Authority said.

An alert was sent out by UTA at 6:32 a.m., saying riders should expect significant delays due to a “train vs. person incident.” The location was not immediately available.

The original alert was updated minutes later to specify the delay affected all stops for southbound trains between the Murray Central Station and Provo Central Station.

A bus bridge was activated around 7 a.m., ferrying travelers between Salt Lake City and Provo, until about 10 a.m., when the service was canceled.

UTA alerted passengers they should “continue to expect delays in both directions as trains resume normal service” throughout the morning.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

