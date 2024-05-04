SLC fire officials say garage is a total loss following a structure fire Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials from the Salt Lake City Fire Department said a detached garage is a total loss following a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the area of roughly 650 East and 1300 South.

The garage was fully engaged by the time crews arrived on scene, according to SLCFD.

SLCFD also said there were no threats to any other structures and there were no injuries reported.

However, SLCFD said 1300 South will be closed in the area into the early evening hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.