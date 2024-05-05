On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
LOCAL NEWS

Fire destroys two Eagle Mountain homes, two others damaged

May 5, 2024, 2:38 PM

police lights...

(FILE) - Two Eagle Mountain homes were destroyed following a fire early Sunday morning.

(FILE)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

EAGLE MOUNTAIN Two homes were destroyed following a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Crews were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials also said that the wind was causing the fire to spread rapidly.

In addition to the two homes destroyed, two others were damaged. The severity of the damage to those homes was not provided.

There were no injuries reported, according to fire officials.

Crews from Lehi and Saratoga Springs also assisted in getting the fire out before any additional damage occurred.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

