Big 12 Softball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season

Big 12 Softball Tournament takes place this week for the 2024 season.

The 10-team league has three of the best teams in the country in 2024. Those teams include Texas, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. All three have been among the Top-5 of national polls throughout the season.

Now, attention turns to the single-elimination Big 12 Tournament, which will be held in Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The winner of the Big 12 Tournament will earn an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

This will be BYU’s first appearance in a Big 12 Softball Tournament. The Cougars open their Big 12 Tournament run against No. 3-seed Oklahoma State.

BYU finished the season with a 30-22 record overall and 11-16 in Big 12 play. Gordon Eakin’s squad enters the tournament winners of eight of their last eleven games to close out the regular season.

How to watch the Big 12 Softball Tournament

Most games during the Big 12 Tournament will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, a subscription-based streaming service.

The Championship Game on Saturday, May 11, will air on linear television on ESPN2.

Seeds

1. Texas (23-4 Big 12 record)

2. Oklahoma (22-5)

3. Oklahoma State (21-6)

4. Baylor (14-13)

5. UCF (12-15)

6. BYU (11-16)

7. Kansas (11-16)

8. Texas Tech (8-16)

9. Iowa State (6-18)

10. Houston (4-23)

2024 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule

All times are listed in Mountain and Central Time Zones

First Round – Wednesday, May 8

Game 1: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Houston | 5 p.m. (CT)/4 p.m. (MT) | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. (CT)/6:30 p.m. (MT) | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Quarterfinals – Thursday, May 9

Game 3: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 BYU | 11 a.m. (CT)/10 a.m. (MT) | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 1 | 1:30 p.m. (CT)/12:30 p.m. (MT) | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 5: No. 1 Texas vs. Winner of Game 2 | 5 p.m. (CT)/4 p.m. (MT) | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 UCF | 7:30 p.m. (CT)/6:30 p.m. (MT) | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Semifinals – Friday, May 10

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 5 p.m. (CT)/4 p.m. (MT) | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7:30 p.m. (CT)/6:30 p.m. (MT) | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Championship Final – Saturday, May 11

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 | 6:30 p.m. (CT)/5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper