Utah Baseball Makes History While Punching Ticket To Pac-12 Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah baseball has had one of their most successful seasons in program history in 2024 and they aren’t done yet.

The Utes reached 30 wins for the first time since 2002 on Sunday after beating the No. 21 Oregon Ducks, 9-7. Utah ended the series 1-2.

Additionally, Utah hit 15 conference wins which hasn’t happened since the 2017 season.

Utes are the second team to punch their ticket to the #Pac12BSB Tournament! 🙌 🎟️ https://t.co/1WwlebKMI2 pic.twitter.com/dfs7gQlHGm — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 6, 2024

The overall results on Sunday were good enough to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament to be held in Scottsdale, Arizona starting May 21.

Utah still has three opponents on their regular season schedule, starting with Utah Tech on May 7. The Utes will also host Arizona and go to USC before wrapping up the regular season.

Sunday Dub! First 30-win season since 2002 and 15 wins in @pac12 are our most since 2017#UtesWin pic.twitter.com/vVPA1vlSvy — Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) May 5, 2024

Utah Baseball Sweeps UCLA Series For First Time In Program History, Share First Place In Pac-12

Utah baseball has enjoyed other history-making feats in 2024 including sweeping the series with UCLA last weekend for the first-time ever.

Centerfielder Kai Roberts was instrumental in the win while also setting some of his own history with the most stolen bases in a single season in program history (28).

