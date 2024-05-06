Utah High School 2024 Spring Championships Streaming Guide: Week 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – It’s time for high school spring championships that is filled with three weeks of championship events.

The week of May 6 will feature 2A/3A baseball, softball, boys soccer, along with the first-ever boys volleyball state tournaments in 3A/4A.

The 2A baseball tournament will be held at Utah Valley University. The 3A baseball tournament bracket 1 will be at BYU on Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7. Bracket 2 will be at Salt Lake Community College on Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7. The 3A baseball tournament will resume at Kearns High School.

The 2A/3A softball tournaments will be held at Spanish Fork Complex. The 2A/3A boys soccer semifinals will be at Zions Bank Stadium with the finals at America First Field. The 3A/4A boys volleyball tournaments will be held at UCCU Center on the campus of Utah Valley University.

*NOTE: Each time is approximate. Games can have delayed start times if the previous game went longer than expected.

2A Baseball Tournament @ Utah Valley

Thursday, May 9

Winner of No. 11 Parowan/No. 5 San Juan vs. Winner of No. 10 North Sevier/No. 8 Milford – Consolation Game – 11:00 AM

Winner of No. 9 Gunnison Valley/No. 2 Enterprise vs. Winner of No. 12 Monticello/No. 6 South Sevier – Consolation Game – 1:30 PM

No. 4 Beaver vs. No. 1 Kanab – Quarterfinal Game – 4:30 PM

No. 7 Duchesne vs. No. 3 Grand County – Quarterfinal Game – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 10

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 26 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 27 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 15 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 28 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 11

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 29 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

3A Baseball Tournament @ Kearns High School

Monday, May 6 @ SLCC

No. 7 Union vs. No. 2 Juab – Bracket Play Game 1 – 2:00 PM

No. 14 North Sanpete vs. No. 6 Manti – Bracket Play Game 2 – 4:30 PM

Monday, May 6 @ BYU

No. 8 Emery vs. No. 1 Grantsville – Bracket Play Game 3 – 5:00 PM

No. 5 Morgan vs. No. 4 Canyon View – Bracket Play Game 4 – 7:30 PM

Tuesday, May 7 @ SLCC

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Consolation Game 6 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 8 – 4:00 PM

Tuesday, May 7 @ BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Consolation Game 5 – 4:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 7 – 6:30 PM

Wednesday, May 8

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 10 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 9 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 12 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 11 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 9

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 14 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 13 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 10

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 1 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 11

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 2 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 3 (If Necessary) – 1:30 PM

2A Boys Soccer Tournament

Thursday, May 9 @ Zions Bank Stadium

No. 5 Rowland Hall vs. No. 1 St. Joseph – Semifinal Match – 9:00 AM

No. 6 Maeser Prep vs. No. 2 American Heritage – Semifinal Match – 11:15 AM

Saturday, May 11 @ America First Field

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 12:00 PM

3A Boys Soccer Tournament

Thursday, May 9 @ Zions Bank Stadium

No. 5 Juab vs. No. 1 Manti – Semifinal Match – 1:30 PM

No. 3 Ogden vs. No. 2 Morgan – Semifinal Match – 3:45 PM

Saturday, May 11 @ America First Field

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 3:00 PM

2A Softball Tournament @ Spanish Fork Complex

Thursday, May 9

No. 8 Grand County vs. No. 1 Enterprise – Second Round Game – 10:00 AM

No. 5 Parowan vs. No. 4 Altamont – Second Round Game – 10:00 AM

No. 6 Beaver vs. No. 3 South Sevier – Second Round Game – 12:15 PM

No. 7 San Juan vs. No. 2 Duchesne – Second Round Game – 12:15 PM

Loser of San Juan/Duchesne vs. No. 9 Gunnison Valley – Consolation Game 20 – 2:30 PM

Loser of Beaver/South Sevier vs. No. 12 Millard – Consolation Game 21 – 2:30 PM

Loser of Parowan/Altamont vs. No. 11 Kanab – Consolation Game 22 – 4:45 PM

Loser of Grand County/Enterprise vs. No. 10 Milford – Consolation Game 23 – 4:45 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 24 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 25 – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 10

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Game 13 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Game 14 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 26 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 27 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 15 – 3:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 28 – 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 11

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 29 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

3A Softball Tournament @ Spanish Fork Complex

Thursday, May 9

No. 8 Canyon View vs. No. 1 Emery – Second Round Game – 10:00 AM

No. 5 Carbon vs. No. 4 Morgan – Second Round Game – 10:00 AM

No. 6 Grantsville vs. No. 3 South Summit – Second Round Game – 12:15 PM

No. 7 Providence Hall vs. No. 2 North Sanpete – Second Round Game – 12:15 PM

Loser of Providence Hall/North Sanpete vs. No. 9 Juab – Consolation Game 20 – 2:30 PM

Loser of Grantsville/South Summit vs. No. 12 Manti – Consolation Game 21 – 2:30 PM

Loser of Carbon/Morgan vs. No. 11 Union – Consolation Game 22 – 4:45 PM

Loser of Canyon View/Emery vs. No. 10 Juan Diego – Consolation Game 23 – 4:45 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 24 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 25 – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 10

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Game 13 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Game 14 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 26 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 27 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 15 – 3:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 28 – 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 11

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 29 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

3A Boys Volleyball Tournament @ UCCU Center

Friday, May 10

No. 9 Wasatch Academy vs. No. 8 Carbon – First Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 13 Juan Diego vs. No. 4 Salt Lake Academy – First Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 12 Ben Lomond vs. No. 5 Ogden – First Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 15 Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams vs. No. 2 North Sanpete – First Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 10 Freedom Prep Academy vs. No. 7 Utah Military Academy – Hill Field – First Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 14 Dugway vs. No. 3 American Heritage – First Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 11 Judge Memorial vs. No. 6 Morgan – First Round Match – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. No. 1 Grantsville – Quarterfinal Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 10 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 11 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 12 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 1:30 PM

Saturday, May 11

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 16 – 9:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 17 – 9:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 13 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 14 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match 18 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match 20 – 2:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 4:30 PM

4A Boys Volleyball Tournament @ UCCU Center

Friday, May 10

No. 16 Hurricane vs. No. 1 Orem – Second Round Match – 4:00 PM

No. 9 Jordan vs. No. 8 Mountain View – Second Round Match – 4:00 PM

No. 13 Timpanogos vs. No. 4 Ridgeline – Second Round Match – 4:00 PM

No. 12 Payson vs. No. 5 Crimson Cliffs – Second Round Match – 4:00 PM

No. 18 Desert Hills vs. No. 2 Logan – Second Round Match – 5:30 PM

No. 10 Murray vs. No. 7 Sky View – Second Round Match – 5:30 PM

No. 19 Provo vs. No. 3 Pine View – Second Round Match – 5:30 PM

No. 11 Park City vs. No. 6 Layton Christian Academy – Second Round Match – 5:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 11

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 9:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 9:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match 34 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match 7 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match 36 – 2:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 7:00 PM

