Former Baylor Basketball Forward Caleb Lohner Commits To Utah Football

May 6, 2024, 1:56 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Recruiting can be crazy and the latest commit for Utah football is one of the most interesting situations that have happened in a while.

Former Baylor basketball forward Caleb Lohner just committed to Utah football as a tight end for the 2024 football season. Lohner was seen on the sidelines of the 22 Forever Spring Game earlier this year sparking rumors he could be a Ute.

That is far from the crazy part of the story, however. Lohner was originally committed to Utah basketball out of high school before flipping his commitment to BYU basketball. After spending his freshman and sophomore seasons in Provo, Lohner moved on to Baylor.

Now he’s back to Utah, only as a football player instead of basketball.

Caleb Lohner And His Potential At Tight End

At 6’8″ and 235 lbs., Lohner presents intriguing possibilities at the tight end position with his incredible size and athleticism.

Lohner only has one year of eligibility to make an impression with the Utes on the gridiron. However, there seems to be some optimism about his ability to crack a deep position group for Utah, even if it is just situationally.

 

Needless to say, Utah football has a reputation for creative position changes that produce NFL-worthy talent. It will be interesting to see if they can now add creative sport change to their resume.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

