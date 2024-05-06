On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

After Barstool Sports Sponsorship Fizzles, Snoop Dogg Brand Attached To Arizona Bowl

May 6, 2024, 2:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Snoop Dogg is putting his name on the Arizona Bowl for what will be the first partnership between an alcohol brand and a college bowl game, the rapper and media personality announced Monday.

The “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop” is scheduled for Dec. 28 at Arizona Stadium and will match teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.

Barstool, the digital media company, previously sponsored the bowl.

Gin & Juice, named after Snoop’s 1994 hit, is the first product from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s new premium spirits company.

“College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences,” Snoop Dog said in a video on social media. “So it’s time we get back to the roots of college football, what it was focused on — the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, fan experience and the pageantry. Being a fan, coach, supporter of all levels of the game, I’ve sent many players through my (Snoop Youth Football League) to colleges and the NFL, so it’s only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Rudy Gobert Welcomes First Child

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is a first-time father after the birth of his son according to ESPN.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Predicting TV, Kick Times For Early Season Games On 2024 BYU Football Schedule

What channels and when will BYU football play its early season games in 2024?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Baylor Basketball Forward Caleb Lohner Commits To Utah Football

Former Baylor basketball forward Caleb Lohner just committed to Utah football as a tight end for the 2024 football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute WR Remembers Impact Of Childhood Hero Junior Seau Ahead Of First Book Release

Former Utah wide receiver turned therapist David Kozlowski released his first book while remembering beloved childhood hero Junior Seau.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU DT Danny Saili Finds SEC Home In Transfer Portal

Former BYU interior linemen is off to SEC Country.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gobert Questionable For Timberwolves, Nuggets Game Two

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is questionable ahead of game two of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

After Barstool Sports Sponsorship Fizzles, Snoop Dogg Brand Attached To Arizona Bowl