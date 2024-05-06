After Barstool Sports Sponsorship Fizzles, Snoop Dogg Brand Attached To Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Snoop Dogg is putting his name on the Arizona Bowl for what will be the first partnership between an alcohol brand and a college bowl game, the rapper and media personality announced Monday.

The “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop” is scheduled for Dec. 28 at Arizona Stadium and will match teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.

Let’s make it official. Amazing turnout for our press conference introducing the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop! Thank you @SnoopDogg and @ByDreAndSnoop. pic.twitter.com/EKcpF3CJAg — The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl By Gin & Juice (@theARIZONABOWL) May 6, 2024

Barstool, the digital media company, previously sponsored the bowl.

Gin & Juice, named after Snoop’s 1994 hit, is the first product from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s new premium spirits company.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl!! 🏈 presented by Gin & Juice @ByDreAndSnoop 👊🏿 12/28/24. pic.twitter.com/xGPKxXmdzd — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 6, 2024

“College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences,” Snoop Dog said in a video on social media. “So it’s time we get back to the roots of college football, what it was focused on — the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, fan experience and the pageantry. Being a fan, coach, supporter of all levels of the game, I’ve sent many players through my (Snoop Youth Football League) to colleges and the NFL, so it’s only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right.”

