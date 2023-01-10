Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah County man charged with sexually abusing coworkers at care facility

Jan 10, 2023, 3:40 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SANTAQUIN, Utah — An employee at an assisted living center in Utah County is accused of sexually abusing co-workers and attempting to get them to participate in sex parties at his home.

Christopher Rhashaad Winston, 26, of Santaquin, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with eight counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began on Friday when Santaquin police were called to 785 E. 150 South, which is the address of Seasons Of Santaquin, an assisted living and memory care facility.

According to charging documents, a woman was being trained by Winston when he “started asking her inappropriate questions about her sexual history and invited her to sexual parties he said he held with his wife.”

Winston also inappropriately touched the woman five times in one night and tried to make it look like an accident, the charges state. “Winston apologized each time but throughout the shift it became more apparent he was not doing it accidentally,” a police booking affidavit read.

At one point, Winston took the woman to the basement of the facility where there is a sauna and tanning bed and “encouraged her to get naked and use it,” the charges state.

This alleged behavior happened from approximately the end of September to the second week of December, the affidavit states.

A second woman told police that Winston would also have inappropriate sexual conversations with her and invited her to his home “to join his sex parties,” according to the charges. The woman said Winston also inappropriately touched her and would make it seem like an accident. On one occasion, she said he moved close to her and “he raised his hand to say goodbye and brushed both her breasts with his open palm,” according to the charges.

A third woman, described as a witness in the affidavit, said Winston also continually invited her to his house and “was very open with her about the ‘orgy’ parties he hosted and invited her to the events multiple times until she told Winston to stop asking her to come to the parties and to stop asking her to ‘fool around.'”

When police questioned Winston, he “admitted to being a nymphomaniac and regularly uses sex toys while at work when he gets bored,” the affidavit states.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
Cary Schwanitz

School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15.
19 hours ago
Cherry Peak best season sever...
Mike Anderson

Storms bring record attendance to Cherry Peak

Utah ski resorts are enjoying some of the best snow that they've seen in years but some smaller resorts have found it difficult to keep up with the constant barrage of storms.
19 hours ago
FILE: Eastbound traffic on 1000 West and North Temple has closed following a multiple-vehicle crash...
Katija Stjepovic

SLC mayor announces ‘Vision Zero Task Force’ to eliminate traffic deaths

SLC Mayor Mendenhall is making it her mission to eliminate all traffic-related deaths.
19 hours ago
(Photo courtesy: Haight family)...
Matt Rascon

One week later, Enoch finds healing through helping

One week after a family was shot and killed, an Enoch City official said the community is finding healing by helping one another.
19 hours ago
Snow depth doubled in 30 days...
Jed Boal

Researcher: Snow depth doubles in 30 days at some sites

The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah’s mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought.  
19 hours ago
A Draper home using pumps to get the flooded water out of their homes. (KSL-TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Draper City leaders say flooded homes caused by issues with privately owned drain systems

Draper officials say that around 30 houses have been impacted by flooding after heavy rains, and the city's storm drainage system wasn't to blame.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah County man charged with sexually abusing coworkers at care facility