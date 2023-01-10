Utah County man charged with sexually abusing coworkers at care facility

SANTAQUIN, Utah — An employee at an assisted living center in Utah County is accused of sexually abusing co-workers and attempting to get them to participate in sex parties at his home.

Christopher Rhashaad Winston, 26, of Santaquin, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with eight counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began on Friday when Santaquin police were called to 785 E. 150 South, which is the address of Seasons Of Santaquin, an assisted living and memory care facility.

According to charging documents, a woman was being trained by Winston when he “started asking her inappropriate questions about her sexual history and invited her to sexual parties he said he held with his wife.”

Winston also inappropriately touched the woman five times in one night and tried to make it look like an accident, the charges state. “Winston apologized each time but throughout the shift it became more apparent he was not doing it accidentally,” a police booking affidavit read.

At one point, Winston took the woman to the basement of the facility where there is a sauna and tanning bed and “encouraged her to get naked and use it,” the charges state.

This alleged behavior happened from approximately the end of September to the second week of December, the affidavit states.

A second woman told police that Winston would also have inappropriate sexual conversations with her and invited her to his home “to join his sex parties,” according to the charges. The woman said Winston also inappropriately touched her and would make it seem like an accident. On one occasion, she said he moved close to her and “he raised his hand to say goodbye and brushed both her breasts with his open palm,” according to the charges.

A third woman, described as a witness in the affidavit, said Winston also continually invited her to his house and “was very open with her about the ‘orgy’ parties he hosted and invited her to the events multiple times until she told Winston to stop asking her to come to the parties and to stop asking her to ‘fool around.'”

When police questioned Winston, he “admitted to being a nymphomaniac and regularly uses sex toys while at work when he gets bored,” the affidavit states.