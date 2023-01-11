Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Comfort for a single mother after cancer took 7-year-old boy’s life Christmas Day

Jan 10, 2023, 9:31 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm
Dan Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 7 year old boy from South Jordan tragically lost his fight with cancer on Christmas Day, but the miracles that have happened as a result are bringing comfort to his mother during this very difficult time.

“It was so unexpected we never imagined he would pass away so soon,” said an emotional Jenny Moon, a single mother of three including young Gavin who passed away.

It was six years ago when Gavin was diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of cancer called JMML or Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia. During a cancer retreat in November she met Jackie Culley, the founder of Christmas for Cancer Families.

It’s a non-profit organization that surprises cancer families with gifts during the holidays and throughout the year. The organization got Jenny and her three young kids a cabin in Bear Lake for Christmas weekend.

“We had the best Christmas Eve ever,” Jenny said. “We got these absolutely amazing family pictures.” And she says young Gavin kept saying, “this is the best day ever!”

But that night Gavin got a fever. Jenny face timed the on call doctor and everyone thought it was just one of his usual sicknesses. But Christmas morning Gavin never woke up.

“I just remember rolling over and feeling him so cold and just like I knew then, what was going on,” said an emotional Jenny. “Nobody ever dreams of their kids passing away, but really I thought Gavin was doing fine.”

In fact Jenny says Gavin just had his major yearly checkup two weeks earlier and all looked well.

“Of all the families we helped this year Gavin seemed the least likely to be terminal honestly, so to get that text from her it was shocking,” said Jackie to KSL TV.

Jackie drove up to the cabin to be with Jenny.

“[She] drove her son up here to deliver him to Jesus. On Christmas day of all days,” Jackie said, “He must be a pretty special kid and Jenny must be a pretty special mom.”

Jackie started Christmas for Cancer Families in 2017 when her 17 year old son Riley got diagnosed with cancer. He passed away in 2020.

“We actually buried him 3 years ago tomorrow,” said Jackie.

Turns out Riley is buried just feet away from Gavin at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy. Jackie and Jenny now share a special bond. Two months ago they didn’t know each other, today they feel like longtime friends. Jenny is now joining forces with Jackie to carry on helping cancer families in need.

“To have Gavin’s face on Christmas for Cancer Families along with Riley, I’m excited to see what will come of it,” said Jackie.

Even though Christmas is over the organization still helps cancer families out all year long. If you would like to help visit their website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A carport fallen on cars at an apartment complex...
Debbie Worthen

Insurance agents say now is the time to check policy for weather coverage

Insurance agents say now is the best time to get familiar with what natural disasters your policy covers.
23 hours ago
...
Lauren Steinbrecher

After daughter’s rare diagnosis and house fire, Delta couple grateful for community support

A community is coming together after a family lost their home in a devastating fire.
23 hours ago
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
Cary Schwanitz

School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15.
23 hours ago
Cherry Peak best season sever...
Mike Anderson

Storms bring record attendance to Cherry Peak

Utah ski resorts are enjoying some of the best snow that they've seen in years but some smaller resorts have found it difficult to keep up with the constant barrage of storms.
23 hours ago
FILE: Eastbound traffic on 1000 West and North Temple has closed following a multiple-vehicle crash...
Katija Stjepovic

SLC mayor announces ‘Vision Zero Task Force’ to eliminate traffic deaths

SLC Mayor Mendenhall is making it her mission to eliminate all traffic-related deaths.
23 hours ago
(Photo courtesy: Haight family)...
Matt Rascon

One week later, Enoch finds healing through helping

One week after a family was shot and killed, an Enoch City official said the community is finding healing by helping one another.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Comfort for a single mother after cancer took 7-year-old boy’s life Christmas Day