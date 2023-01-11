Comfort for a single mother after cancer took 7-year-old boy’s life Christmas Day

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 7 year old boy from South Jordan tragically lost his fight with cancer on Christmas Day, but the miracles that have happened as a result are bringing comfort to his mother during this very difficult time.

“It was so unexpected we never imagined he would pass away so soon,” said an emotional Jenny Moon, a single mother of three including young Gavin who passed away.

It was six years ago when Gavin was diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of cancer called JMML or Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia. During a cancer retreat in November she met Jackie Culley, the founder of Christmas for Cancer Families.

It’s a non-profit organization that surprises cancer families with gifts during the holidays and throughout the year. The organization got Jenny and her three young kids a cabin in Bear Lake for Christmas weekend.

“We had the best Christmas Eve ever,” Jenny said. “We got these absolutely amazing family pictures.” And she says young Gavin kept saying, “this is the best day ever!”

But that night Gavin got a fever. Jenny face timed the on call doctor and everyone thought it was just one of his usual sicknesses. But Christmas morning Gavin never woke up.

“I just remember rolling over and feeling him so cold and just like I knew then, what was going on,” said an emotional Jenny. “Nobody ever dreams of their kids passing away, but really I thought Gavin was doing fine.”

In fact Jenny says Gavin just had his major yearly checkup two weeks earlier and all looked well.

“Of all the families we helped this year Gavin seemed the least likely to be terminal honestly, so to get that text from her it was shocking,” said Jackie to KSL TV.

Jackie drove up to the cabin to be with Jenny.

“[She] drove her son up here to deliver him to Jesus. On Christmas day of all days,” Jackie said, “He must be a pretty special kid and Jenny must be a pretty special mom.”

Jackie started Christmas for Cancer Families in 2017 when her 17 year old son Riley got diagnosed with cancer. He passed away in 2020.

“We actually buried him 3 years ago tomorrow,” said Jackie.

Turns out Riley is buried just feet away from Gavin at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy. Jackie and Jenny now share a special bond. Two months ago they didn’t know each other, today they feel like longtime friends. Jenny is now joining forces with Jackie to carry on helping cancer families in need.

“To have Gavin’s face on Christmas for Cancer Families along with Riley, I’m excited to see what will come of it,” said Jackie.

Even though Christmas is over the organization still helps cancer families out all year long. If you would like to help visit their website.