LOCAL NEWS

Bluffdale first grade teacher named ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

Jan 11, 2023, 11:47 AM
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For the past few months, KSL TV has been teaming up with the Utah Jazz and Instructure to honor some of Utah’s best educators.

The latest nomination to claim the title of “Most Valuable Educator,” or MVE, was Charity Horne, who teaches first grade at Mountain Point Elementary School in Bluffdale.

She told KSL TV’s Katija Stjepovic it was hard to put into words the emotions she went through when she heard she had been nominated for the award.

“I got an email and I kind of thought it was spam, so I responded and I was like, ‘uh, is this for real?’ And she was like yes, you were nominated by some parents from school and your nomination stood out to our selections committee,” Horne said.

Horne was nominated by two of her former students and their mother. She said she was over the moon to have been nominated and to have won the award.

Horne added she hopes to have a positive impact on each and every student she teaches.

“Education is a lot like motherhood, you do a lot of things for these kids because you love them, you want them to succeed and move on and it’s kind of like a thankless job, but we do it because we love the kids,” Horne said.

Members of the public can nominate anyone in the local community, including students, parents, peer educators, principals, administrators and college deans. Nominators will be asked to answer, “How does this educator inspire students, spark curiosity and support student growth and achievement?”

Each winner will receive a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure, parent company of Canvas, and a personalized jersey.

They will also get to attend an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on March 18.

Submit your nomination here.

Utah Jazz to honor local educators throughout season

