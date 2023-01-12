Man arrested for robbing Salt Lake City bank

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in Salt Lake City for bank robbery.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man entered a bank near 1550 S. Main Street at 4:02 p.m. Monday and demanded money from the employees.

He then took that money and walked out.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

With the help of an SLCPD K-9 Squad, officers were eventually able to locate and arrest the man — identified as Clinton Randle — near 450 E. 2100 South.

“During their investigation, detectives learned Randle had been released from jail earlier in the day,” the release stated.

Randle was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of two counts of robbery.