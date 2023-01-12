Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested for robbing Salt Lake City bank

Jan 12, 2023, 10:44 AM | Updated: 10:49 am
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in Salt Lake City for bank robbery.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man entered a bank near 1550 S. Main Street at 4:02 p.m. Monday and demanded money from the employees.

He then took that money and walked out.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

With the help of an SLCPD K-9 Squad, officers were eventually able to locate and arrest the man — identified as Clinton Randle — near 450 E. 2100 South.

“During their investigation, detectives learned Randle had been released from jail earlier in the day,” the release stated.

Randle was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of two counts of robbery.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Andrew Adams

Owner, deputies fear 7 young horses were stolen outside of Elberta

Deputies and the owner said they feared 7 young horses were stolen back in November from property south of the frontier town of Elberta.
23 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
Eliza Pace

Teen in critical condition after being hit by truck while on ATV

A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck while riding an all-terrain vehicle.
23 hours ago
Police running through a school hall...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Granite School District police, students prepare for worst case scenario

Granite School District Police spent all of Thursday preparing for worst case scenario in school classrooms, as they teamed up with West Valley City officers to train on how to take down an active shooter. 
23 hours ago
a poster with childrens artwork...
Shara Park

Massive gift headed to Ukraine, courtesy of neighbors in Midway

The students at Midway Elementary gathered outside their school today waving Ukrainian flags shouting “We Love Ukraine!” as a final touch to a community donation that has been months in the making.
23 hours ago
UDOT camera of traffic on southbound Interstate 15 at approximately 700 South near Salt Lake City (...
Katija Stjepovic

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County.
23 hours ago
Great Salt Lake...
Alex Cabrero

Recent storms increase the Great Salt Lake’s water levels

In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Man arrested for robbing Salt Lake City bank