7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago.

According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south of Elberta, in southwest Utah County.

Deputies say they were last seen Nov. 27, 2022.

“The owner initially believed they escaped, but after not seeing any sign of them for several weeks, he reported them to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office,” the post stated.

The agency said they now believe the horses were likely stolen.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts has been asked to call Central Utah Dispatch at 801-798-5600 and ask to speak to a deputy.