LOCAL NEWS

Teen accused of killing Piute High student charged as an adult for her murder

Jan 13, 2023, 11:47 AM | Updated: 3:31 pm
Jacqueline "Jacky" Nunez-Millan, a 16-year-old sophomore at Piute High School, was shot and killed Sunday in Piute County. Her boyfriend, Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, was charged Friday in adult court with aggravated murder. Jacqueline "Jacky" Nunez-Millan, a 16-year-old sophomore at Piute High School, was shot and killed Sunday in Piute County. Her boyfriend, Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, was charged Friday in adult court with aggravated murder. (Family photo)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah — The 17-year-old teen who is accused of shooting and killing of a Piute High School girl, was charged as an adult Friday.

Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Charging documents say Aguilar confessed on Monday to shooting and killing 16-year-old Jacqueline “Jacky” Nunez-Millan, and to shooting at a friend of hers who is an adult.

Aguilar first shot Jacqueline’s leg as she fled from his car toward the other adult’s car, shattering her femur, according to the charges. Then he allegedly fired at the adult’s vehicle, hitting it multiple times. Police say the adult had to drive away to avoid getting shot.

After the other person had driven away, charging documents say Aguilar then walked toward Jacqueline and shot at her again, ultimately killing her.

Following a police chase, Aguilar was arrested Sunday night in Glenwood, Sevier County, by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office after his tires were spiked. He was transported to the Sevier County Jail.

The Piute High School sophomore’s body was left near a dirt road outside of Circleville on Sunday. Deputies from the Piute County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road about four miles north of Circleville. Jacqueline was found about 15 minutes later.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in honor of a 16-year-old girl at the high school following a school wrestling meet. Students were encouraged to wear pink to show support for Jacqueline, who the school says was the wrestling team’s “stat girl.

Jacqueline’s family says she loved volleyball, basketball, softball, cheerleading and enjoying life to the fullest.

“This is unimaginable for us. Never, never in a million years would I ever, ever expect to hear anything like this,” said Mayuni Nunez, Jacqueline’s sister. “Everything was just so sudden and now, she just, she is gone.”

Another vigil is scheduled for Sunday at the Circleville Community Center. Funeral services for Jacqueline will be held Monday in Cedar City at the Christ the King Catholic Church followed by burial at the Enoch City Cemetery.

Mayuni said Aguilar never showed any signs of aggression toward her sister.

“We thought he was a good guy. But I guess appearances lie, because we all thought he was a good kid,” she said. “She never reached out for help, so I’m not sure if we could have helped her or if there was anything we could have done.”

According to court documents filed in 6th District Juvenile Court, Aguilar was charged in October in connection with a separate assault. He was charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

The petition filed in court states the assault happened in Piute County on Sept. 12. The court documents do not provide any other details about who was assaulted or the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Contributing: Dan Rascon

