LOCAL NEWS

DWR seeking information on illegally killed game in Beaver County

Jan 19, 2023, 12:33 PM
Truck in marsh with sunset...
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement vehicles in a marsh. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking information about two large animals that were killed illegally in Beaver County during the 2022 hunting season.

DWR released photos Thursday to aid in the investigation and search for information. Warning, these images may contain sensitive content.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise be able to harvest the animal legally in the future,” DWR Conservation Officer Brandon White said.

On Oct. 8, a deer fawn was found in Beaver County, near Big John’s Flat. According to a press release from DWR, the deer had been shot and killed during a time when there were no hunts allowing the harvest of a female deer.

Not long after, on Oct. 21, a branch antlered bull elk was found dead in the Indian Peaks Wildlife Management Area. DWR officers said the elk was killed during the spike-only elk hunt, but because its antlers were branched above its ears, this particular elk did not legally qualify and was considered an illegal harvest.

DWR DWR The deer fawn that was illegally harvested and abandoned. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

 

“Each animal that is illegally killed in our state is one less animal for legal hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and everyday residents to enjoy,” DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge said. “Poachers steal our ability to enjoy Utah’s wildlife.”

The DWR reported 1,283 illegally killed wildlife in 2022, with a value of over $609,000.

Anyone with information on either of the two cases mentioned above has been asked to report that for a potential reward in one of the following ways:

