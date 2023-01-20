Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

Jan 20, 2023, 12:17 PM
Leslie Jordan co-hosts the announcement of nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, presented o...
Leslie Jordan co-hosts the announcement of nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, presented on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)
(Photo by Handout/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has concluded.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Arteriosclerosis is hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow.

Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area Oct. 24.

An autopsy didn’t find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner’s report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn’t find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

The 4-foot-11 Tennessee native was known for both comic and dramatic roles. He won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace,” had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire,” “Boston Legal,” “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He played various roles on the “American Horror Story” series.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Jake VanWagoner...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah-made film by local filmmaker showcased as Sundance returns to in-person festival

Filmmakers from all over the world are congregating in Utah, thrilled to have a project that is part of the Sundance Film Festival — the most important independent fest on the planet.
2 days ago
Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's, seen here in 2018, serenaded a young cancer patient in heartw...
Alli Rosenbloom

Plain White T’s singer surprises young cancer patient with heartwarming performance

The Plain White T's posted a heartwarming video to their Instagram showcasing singer Tom Higgenson surprising a young cancer patient with a performance of "Hey There Delilah" in her hospital room.
2 days ago
David Crosby dies...
Dan Heching and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN & Cary J. Schwanitz, KSL TV

David Crosby, legendary singer and songwriter dead at 81

David Crosby, a folk rock pioneer and one of the founding members of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died, his family announced Thursday.
2 days ago
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is "stepping away" from the band. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Imag...
Lianne Kolirin

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman ‘stepping away’ from band to focus on mental health

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has announced he is "stepping away" from the band for the sake of his mental health.
2 days ago
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December ...
Morgan Lee

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Prosecutors announced that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set.
2 days ago
A public memorial has been planned at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley. The singer and songwriter i...
Lisa Respers France and Chuck Johnston

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has not yet been determined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes