NATIONAL NEWS

Idaho killings suspect visited restaurant where two victims worked, People reports

Jan 20, 2023, 4:14 PM
Mad Greek restaurant murdered students memorial...
Candles and flowers are seen at a memorial for the slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, on January 15. (Blue Browning/CNN)
(Blue Browning/CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, visited the restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks before their killings, according to People.

Citing a former employee, the outlet reports Kohberger went to the restaurant at least twice to order vegan pizza. Though nothing appeared suspicious about his visits, the employee told the magazine that Kohberger checked that his vegan food did not come in contact with animal products.

CNN has previously reported that two of the students killed, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 21-year-old Madison Mogen, worked at The Mad Greek in Moscow, Idaho. A former coworker, Ireland Dunning, told CNN in November, “They just brought light to the room that they were in. They weren’t really ever negative when I was around them. They were always positive.”

The Mad Greek sits amid a row of restaurants, cafes and other businesses along the bustling Main Street that is frequented by locals and students from the University of Idaho and Washington State University. It’s about a 20 minute drive from Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman, Washington.

It’s unclear if either of the victims were at the restaurant when Kohberger visited, if he ever interacted with the victims at the restaurant, or if he ever sat in the restaurant to eat his food.

Law enforcement is aware of the restaurant visits, and employees and owners of the restaurant have been interviewed, People Magazine said, citing an investigator familiar with the case.

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

Kohberger is scheduled to have a preliminary court hearing in June where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. He has not yet entered a plea, but an attorney representing Kohberger during his extradition from Pennsylvania told NBC earlier this month he “believes he’s going to be exonerated.”

A broad and sweeping gag order in State v. Kohberger was amended on Thursday, expanding the scope of parties legally ordered to not speak publicly about the case. This includes “attorneys for any interested party in the case” including “any attorney representing a witness, victim, or victim’s family.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

