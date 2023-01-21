Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

Jan 21, 2023, 3:39 PM
FILE: Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Novemb...
FILE: Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.

In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.

Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident

He also said “morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Earlier, in a response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner said that “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

