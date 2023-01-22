Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

One lane of 2000 East reopens as crews make progress on I-80 bridge

Jan 21, 2023, 9:25 PM | Updated: 9:29 pm
Michael Locklear's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A corridor on Salt Lake City’s east side has reopened as crews progress on Interstate 80.

They reopened one lane of 2000 East under the freeway on Saturday night for the first time since mid-November. The closure has been frustrating for some drivers and businesses.

“The traffic has been coming down Stratford or 2700,” explained Jennifer Kelly, who lives near the construction. “We have reduced speeds, and a lot of people who are used to coming through there are coming through a lot faster. It’s been a little concerning.”

The section of the road was closed during work on the I-80 bridge. During the closure, the team demolished the westbound section of the bridge and got started on the new bridge.

Austin Zetting, front house manager at Feldman’s Deli, said he’d heard at least one customer a day complain about having to detour.

“I will expect us getting a little bit busier with it being reopened,” he said. “Excited for business.”

The alternating one-way traffic pattern is expected to last about three weeks. Then in mid-February, both lanes of 2000 East should be open once again.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Treven Brazier, the 20-year-old, who died from suicide. (Courtesy: Sean Maye)...
Alex Cabrero

High school track team races for suicide awareness after losing a former teammate

More than a thousand athletes gathered at their first big high school track meet of the season, with one team running to honor a former teammate.
21 hours ago
One person killed in small plane crash...
Michael Houck

Bicyclist hospitalized after not following traffic signals, impairment suspected

A man is in critical condition after he attempted to ride a bike across the crosswalk on a red light Saturday evening.
21 hours ago
FILE: A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Dese...
Michael Houck

UHP investigates fatal crash near Green River

A fatal crash closed U.S. Route 6 near Green River, Utah, Saturday morning. 
21 hours ago
Vivint Arena lit up to honor Ukraine (Photo: Ben Anderson/KSL Sports)...
Michael Houck

How to get on the NBA All Star Game action in Salt Lake City

The NBA's All-Star Game 2023 is arriving in Salt Lake City in a few weeks, so here are a few events locals can attend to enjoy the national sporting event.
21 hours ago
Jeff Dewsnup was known nationwide for his goalkeeping skills. (KSL TV)...
Ayanna Likens

Utah professional soccer player steps away from sport prioritizing mental heath

Jeff Dewsnup was known as the best goalkeeper in the state and even the country, signed to play professional soccer at just 16. But, the pressure of playing a high-level sport like that at such a young age took a toll on his mental health.
21 hours ago
Riverton without police cheif...
Cary Schwanitz

Riverton police chief off the job

RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since the department was formed in 2019. This […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
One lane of 2000 East reopens as crews make progress on I-80 bridge