One lane of 2000 East reopens as crews make progress on I-80 bridge

SALT LAKE CITY — A corridor on Salt Lake City’s east side has reopened as crews progress on Interstate 80.

They reopened one lane of 2000 East under the freeway on Saturday night for the first time since mid-November. The closure has been frustrating for some drivers and businesses.

“The traffic has been coming down Stratford or 2700,” explained Jennifer Kelly, who lives near the construction. “We have reduced speeds, and a lot of people who are used to coming through there are coming through a lot faster. It’s been a little concerning.”

The section of the road was closed during work on the I-80 bridge. During the closure, the team demolished the westbound section of the bridge and got started on the new bridge.

Austin Zetting, front house manager at Feldman’s Deli, said he’d heard at least one customer a day complain about having to detour.

“I will expect us getting a little bit busier with it being reopened,” he said. “Excited for business.”

The alternating one-way traffic pattern is expected to last about three weeks. Then in mid-February, both lanes of 2000 East should be open once again.