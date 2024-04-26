On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
13-year-old battles leukemia in hospital, family wants to celebrate her birthday with cards

Apr 26, 2024, 1:42 PM

(GoFundMe)...

(GoFundMe)

(GoFundMe)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utahn is trying to give her sister the best birthday ever, here’s how you can help. A GoFundMe titled, “Rozie’s Roundup”* aims to raise medical funds for a 13-year-old girl with leukemia.

“My little sister Rozie, has been in the hospital since early spring being treated for Leukemia,” the GoFundMe stated. “Rozie is an absolute fighter. She’s incredibly smart, beautiful, fun, and the most loving of people. She’s the best big and little sister anyone could ask for and the silliest goober you will ever meet!”

Rozie continues to receive treatment at a hospital in Salt Lake City and her birthday is coming up.

“Rozie is turning 13 on April 27th. That’s this Saturday! She’s kicking a** in the hospital right now, and I want to celebrate her birthday while encouraging her to kick cancer’s butt!”

Recognizing that not everyone is in a position to offer financial help, Rozie’s sister had a birthday request for Rozie.

“Birthday cards would really help lift her spirits. I understand it’s a bit late, but any support will cheer her up and help us fight this fight!”

If you want to send a card to Rozie for her birthday you can send it to:

Rozie Campbell
100 N Mario Capecchi Drive SLC, UT 84113

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

