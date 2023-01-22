LOCAL NEWS
Man arrested for DUI after pinning man with car on I-15
Jan 21, 2023, 9:50 PM
(Utah Department of Transportation)
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected DUI driver is in police custody after hitting a stalled car on Interstate 15 Saturday evening.
Utah Highway Patrol Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that a disabled vehicle was being worked on by the shoulder of I-15 near the southbound ramp from Beck Street at approximately 8 p.m.
A second vehicle stopped to help the stalled car, and while one of the occupants was outside their car, a third vehicle struck the stalled car.
“One of the persons working on the original vehicle was pinned between the first two vehicles and is in serious condition,” Alexander said.
The driver of the third vehicle was arrested for DUI, according to Alexander.
