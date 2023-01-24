Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah family turns business idea into successful side hustle

Jan 24, 2023, 12:28 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm
Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

People looking to supplement their income or wanting to make some extra cash are turning to side hustles.

In Today’s ‘Save more, worry less’ Tamara Vaifanua shows us how one Utah couple is making their side hustle work for them.

Michael and Diana stone live in Lindon with their three young kids. In just a few years, they’ve created a lucrative business selling wrapping paper. A simple idea that’s grown into a six-figure side hustle.

The side hustle industry is booming in Utah.

40,838 people are taking on a job to bring in some extra money — in addition to their regular job — that’s according to the Deseret News.

“It’s becoming more of a passive stream of income for a lot of people,” Meg Sauer, a CNBC Make It contributor said.

She talks to people from all over the country who have come up with creative side hustles.

“This guy who lives in Oregon and he was just renting out his backyard pool to strangers and made $200,000 over the course of two years.”

People have also rented out backyards for company parties or turned them into dog parks.

In Lindon, Utah,  Michael Stone and his wife Diana run Viola Grace Shop.

Their specialty is wrapping paper printed on demand for just about any occasion you can imagine.

“Kids birthday parties or themed birthday parties. Or Christmas gifts, things like that,” Michael said.

They have a library of 1,500 licensed designs that are printed on high-quality paper.

“You know when you get that perfect slide with the scissors, and it snags and rips like three inches. It doesn’t do that,” Michael said.

They’re also pre-cut.

“This is only three sheets, so you use it and you wrap it up and you don’t have any waste. You don’t have to store it,” he said.

In 2022, the Stones made bank, generating $150,000 in revenue.

They put in a few hours every night while the kids are asleep.

“We’ve moved off of Etsy, now we’re on our own website and we’re working with a software partner to be able to personalize it. We do it primarily to provide more time for our family and for our kids,” Michael said.

Successful side-hustler gurus like Michael are now sharing their knowledge.

“One of the popular side hustle trends right now is people are selling how to start a side hustle classes,” Sauer said. “They’re selling, “How I made money by only working 10 hours a week.”

This week, Michael is launching a 6-week course.

He says if you have the desire to start your own side hustle – just do it!

“A lot of it is stay at home moms even. Because it’s something if the kids are at school or if they’re sleeping or something like that we’ve found so much freedom from it,” he said.

Michael says for now, they’re content on where their business stands. The whole point is spending more time with their kids, and they don’t want to take on more responsibility.

That’s why he says it’s important you’re clear on your “why.”

He also suggests you do your homework and find something that requires less work as you go.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

ENOCH, UT - JANUARY 05: A police officer walks by a crime scene trailer that is sitting outside the...
Eliza Pace

Search warrant reveals neighbors discovered bodies of Haight family

An unsealed search warrant reveals law enforcement were not the first people to discover the Haight family in their home after they were killed.
15 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist

A Utah man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered to spend up to 20 years in prison for hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bike last April in West Jordan.
15 hours ago
DEA Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Dustin Gillespie shows some of the bath salts seized by autho...
Karah Brackin

SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust

State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year.
15 hours ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah

A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested
15 hours ago
FILE: The 3rd District Courthouse in West Jordan is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Kristin Mu...
Emily Ashcraft

Jury trial begins for mom accused of causing her 6-year-old’s death over potty training

The jury trial for a mom accused of child abuse and aggravated murder in causing the death of her son began Monday.
15 hours ago
Susan Lee Wilson, attempting to use her phone after another outage. (KSL-TV)...
Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Salt Lake woman battles phone company to fix 12-year-old landline problem

You pay for phone service, so you would expect to receive phone service. But when a Sandy woman’s landline kept going dead for more than a decade, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah family turns business idea into successful side hustle