Idaho man killed in two-car crash

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a two-car crash in Bannock County, Idaho.

The crash occurred near milepost 62 on Interstate 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m.

According to a press release from Idaho State police, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound on I-15 when it went into the median, crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic, and collided with a Peterbilt semi.

The pickup truck driver, identified as a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, died from his injuries.

The semi driver, whose injuries were not detailed, was identified as a 71-year-old man from West Valley City, Utah.

Police said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.