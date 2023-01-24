LOCAL NEWS
Idaho man killed in two-car crash
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a two-car crash in Bannock County, Idaho.
The crash occurred near milepost 62 on Interstate 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m.
According to a press release from Idaho State police, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound on I-15 when it went into the median, crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic, and collided with a Peterbilt semi.
The pickup truck driver, identified as a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, died from his injuries.
The semi driver, whose injuries were not detailed, was identified as a 71-year-old man from West Valley City, Utah.
Police said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.
At this time, the crash remains under investigation.
Top Stories
- Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 17422)
- Sheriff releases photos of Monterey Park massacre suspect as standoff in Torrance may be linked (pageviews: 11290)
- Riverton police chief off the job - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 6734)
- Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 4269)
- AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 4176)
- Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app (pageviews: 4124)