Bill to ban sex transition procedures on minors fails in emotional hearing

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lawmakers got an earful on Capitol Hill Tuesday during a lengthy and emotional hearing for a number of bills focused on transgender youth.

The House Health and Human Services Committee hearing lasted more than three hours. There was emotional testimony for and against the bills. The hearing room was packed and required overflow seating.

Two of the bills on the agenda have already passed the Senate: SB16 which seeks to ban sex-transition surgeries and put a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors. Also, SB100 that would prohibit schools from changing a student’s gender identity without getting permission from parents.

A third bill was introduced during the hearing. HB132 would have prohibited sex transitioning procedures on minors but it failed to make it out of the committee by a 9-5 vote.

