Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Disney’s Splash Mountain fans are getting their hands on whatever souvenirs they can

Jan 25, 2023, 12:31 PM
The sun sets on Splash Mountain in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2022. ...
The sun sets on Splash Mountain in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2022. The popular attraction opened in 1992 and will close permanently on Jan. 23, 2023, to be repurposed with a new theme as Tiana's Bayou Adventure. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images via CNN)
(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Walt Disney World’s iconic Splash Mountain ride is officially closed, but hardcore Disney fans are going to creative lengths to keep pieces of the attraction forever.

Throngs of people crowded Orlando’s Magic Kingdom theme park to witness the log flume-style attraction’s final runnings on Jan. 23, decked in all manner of Splash Mountain merchandise and ready to wait upwards of four hours for one last soggy ride.

While more politically minded Disney fans honored the occasion by fighting over the reasons for the ride’s closure (it is based on the infamous 1946 Disney film “Song of the South”) others got down to business buying, selling, trading and showing off whatever Splash Mountain merchandise they could get their hands on.

Splash Mountain water in particular caught a lot of interest on eBay and Disney-themed online communities. Disney experts who spoke to CNN suspect that most of them are joke listings, which isn’t unusual. (Take a Cheeto bearing a passing resemblance to Harambe the Gorilla that allegedly sold on the site for nearly $100,000 in 2017.)

Anyone looking to genuinely secure some of that sacred aqua vitae should take care: Several of the listings for “Splash Mountain Water” have the same image, yet were listed by different sellers. One listing requests a starting bid of $5,000. Another listing, clearly making fun of the trend, offers a “Great Value Sandwich Bag of Toilet Water from Restroom by Splash Mountain.”

CNN has reached out to eBay and Disney Parks for comment.

Regardless of whether the water sales are real, two very important truths remain:

  • 1. Disney regulars get extremely emotionally attached to park attractions.
  • 2. Disney water is just different.

Perhaps it’s the levels of chemicals needed to kill whatever biological horrors are shed by the park’s 57,000 estimated daily visitors. Perhaps it’s the decades-old patina marinating in the nooks and crannies of the ancient, vacant-eyed animatronics on rides like It’s A Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean. But Disney ride water is a thing among fans, many of whom swear they could identify that sweet, sweet brominated smell anywhere in the world. People even sell Pirates of the Caribbean water-themed candles on Etsy, which seems like a secure alternative to a jar of water with dubious origins.

For those whose Disney shrines require a slightly different offering, eBay also saw an uptick in other items that are one man’s trash, but a Splash Mountain fan’s treasure. The Walt Disney World location has been sponsored by Ziploc since 2018, and the ride offered nifty little bags to keep people’s belongings dry. Those bags are now on sale online for as much as $40, which is not a lot in the grand scheme of things but astronomical for the single Ziploc bag market. Replica props from the sets lining the (extremely long) ride queue have gone on the auction block in the days surrounding the ride’s closure, as have cast member badges, old paper ride passes, plastic cups and pressed pennies.

If it seems like a lot — too much, perhaps — you don’t know Disney World very well.

According to attendees, the scene around the ride, which was located in the Western-themed Frontierland area of Orlando’s Magic Kingdom Park, was part celebration, part funeral and completely packed.

Clint Gamache, the founder of theme park news site ThrillGeek, was on hand for the festivities. Throughout the day, he saw plush dolls of Splash Mountain characters lined up along the bridge leading to the ride, left behind as tributes by fans. He also saw groups wearing homemade Splash Mountain shirts with phrases like “Last Splash,” an unsurprising iteration of the vast cottage industry of custom-made Disney trip apparel.

“In-park merchandise for Splash Mountain has been sold out for months,” he told CNN. “As soon as they made the announcement last year that the ride was closing, people have been buying up all the merchandise they can get their hands on.” While some collectors were undoubtedly led by nostalgia, there’s a decidedly mercenary side to Disney Parks swag, which can fetch outlandish prices on secondhand markets.

Gamache says he’s been to closings of other rides, and noted that Splash Mountain’s last day seemed to have less official fanfare than, say, the closing of the iconic Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2017.

Still, there was plenty of sentimentality on display.

“Nostalgia is the big thing for Disney,” he says. “There are so many people that have so many memories connected to a certain ride. When, down the road, the ride closes, all of that nostalgia and all of those emotions come back.”

As the day wore on into evening, Gamache says little groups of people would stop to watch the ride, and cheer on the logs as they took the attraction’s climactic drop.

The T-shirts, the pageantry, the stories; they’re all absolutely par for the course when it comes to Disney Park fandom. A single character in a single ride can inspire endless lore and merchandise. Splash Mountain was one of the longer, more involved rides at Walt Disney World, clocking in at a leisurely 10 to 11 minutes full of music and animatronic antics of Br’er Rabbit and his nemeses, Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear. All of those characters are featured in “Song of the South.” The film has been widely criticized for decades for what the NAACP once called a “dangerously glorified picture of slavery.”

The Orlando location is scheduled to reopen in 2024 as a “Princess and the Frog”-themed attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Splash Mountain ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California is expected to close at a later date. No plans have been announced for the version at Tokyo Disneyland.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown ...
Paul P. Murphy

Sheriff: Jeremy Renner was crushed by snowplow as he tried to save nephew from injury

Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year's Day, according to a Nevada sheriff's office incident report.
16 hours ago
Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett (C) with Sesame Street characters Abby Cadabby (L) and Coo...
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies

The co-creator of the beloved children’s education TV series “Sesame Street,” Lloyd Morrisett has died. He was 93.
16 hours ago
(From left) Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton, and Babyface have been announced as 2023 Super Bowl ...
Alli Rosenbloom

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton and Babyface to perform in 2023 Super Bowl pre-show

The full entertainment lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl has arrived.
2 days ago
Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco on stage in August. Urie announced Tuesday that the band is par...
Marianne Garvey

Panic! At the Disco is breaking up

The band's frontman, Brendon Urie, announced on social media Tuesday that the group will go their separate ways after shows in Europe and the U.K. in February and March.
2 days ago
FILE: In this photo illustration, A Ticketmaster ticket is shown on a cellphone on November 18, 202...
Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday about its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
2 days ago
A view of the podium and the Oscar statue before the announcement of the 95th Academy Award nominat...
Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11

Sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Disney’s Splash Mountain fans are getting their hands on whatever souvenirs they can