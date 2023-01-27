Close
LOCAL NEWS

School bus hits and kills 15-year-old girl

Jan 27, 2023, 2:38 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm
A teen girl was hit and killed by a school bus transporting high school students on Friday, Jan. 27...
A teen girl was hit and killed by a school bus transporting high school students on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Locklear/KSL TV)
(Michael Locklear/KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — A school bus, with students on board, hit and killed a pedestrian near State Street and 8400 South Friday.

The pedestrian was identified as 15-year-old Jennifer Flores Diaz, a 10th-grade student at Jordan High School.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police Department said they’re investigating the incident but that there were 16 Hillcrest High School students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Jeff Haney with Canyon School District confirmed no students on the bus were injured in the crash.

Jordan High School Principal Bruce Eschler sent out the following letter to the school community:

“Earlier today, we were shocked and saddened to learn that one of our tenth-grade students, Jennifer Flores Diaz, was involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

Our deepest condolences go out to the student’s parents and family and to Jordan High teachers, staff and students who are struggling with pain and loss.

As a school community, we want parents, students, and staff to know that we will have counseling personnel and bereavement support resources on hand Friday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the counseling office and Monday morning when school resumes after the weekend. A student death can generate strong feelings of anxiety and distress as students process the tragic news and struggle to cope with their grief. If you feel your student needs to speak to a guidance counselor, teacher, or adult, please contact the Jordan High Administration, or drop by our Main Office on Monday.

This is a difficult time for all of us. We want to express our appreciation for the support you have shown our school community as we’ve faced a time of intense difficulty.

Traumatic events can be difficult and, like adults, adolescents express emotions by grieving. Yet adolescents may not demonstrate grief in the same manner. The following information is provided for parents and others who may find themselves in a position of guiding an adolescent through the grieving process. Students also have access to licensed counselors at the University of Utah’s Neuropsychiatric Institute via the mobile app, SafeUT.”

District superintendent, Rick Robins, released a statement:

The loss of any child — at any time — is heartbreaking for a community. Today, the entire Canyons District community mourns the tragic passing of one of our beautiful and cherished students who died in an auto-pedestrian accident involving a school bus. Canyons District sends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the student, as well as the student’s friends, teachers, and school staff who will struggle with the pain and loss of a loved one. As Superintendent, I want our community to know that counseling services will be provided to students, faculty, and staff who are struggling with difficult emotions following the incident.  A student death certainly can prompt feelings of anxiety or distress as peers try to cope with grief.  We ask parents to talk with their children about their emotions and reach out to the school or the District Office if they need additional help to support their student. This is a difficult time for all of us, and we express our appreciation for the support that has already been shown to our school community.

 

