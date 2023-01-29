Close
LOCAL NEWS

Passenger dead after attempting to move crashed truck on SR-89

Jan 28, 2023, 7:59 PM
FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...
FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A passenger was fatally hit by a trailer after a car crashed into it Friday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer with a boat was traveling southbound on State Route 89 near mile marker 261. They attempted to turn to a side road but slid their truck into a gate and became stuck.

According to UHP, a second vehicle noticed the Chevrolet and stopped on the side of the road to help the stuck truck. They pulled the trailer onto SR-89, blocking the northbound lane.

“A passenger from the Chevrolet was on the north side of the trailer when a third vehicle was northbound on SR-89 and attempted to stop when they saw the trailer with the boat in their travel lane,” reads the UHP statement. “The third vehicle could not stop in time and hit the trailer with the boat.”

The trailer was pushed into the passenger, who was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. While at the hospital, the passenger died from their injuries.

