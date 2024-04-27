Four cars destroyed in American Fork garage fire

AMERICAN FORK — Four cars were destroyed, with an additional vehicle damaged during a detached garage fire on Friday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., firefighters arrived to the home near 200 S 400 East in American Fork.

Firefighters report the garage was destroyed by the fire, with an estimated 400k in damages. The fire was contained and did not spread to neighboring houses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to firefighters.