1 dead in crash that temporarily closed SB I-15 in Utah County

PLEASANT GROVE — One person was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday morning.

Lt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a white Chevrolet Cobalt was driving near the Pleasant Grove Boulevard exit when it lost control and went to the left. The Cobalt turned sideways and was struck by a pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with a forklift.

The Cobalt’s driver was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. State troopers have not identified the driver.

Roden said the pickup truck’s driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries, while a passenger in the truck was not injured.

Southbound I-15 was closed at 500 East in American Fork while investigators were on scene and crews cleared the roadway.

Traffic had slowed to a standstill between Pleasant Grove and 2000 North in Lehi. State Street had heavy delays throughout northern Utah County, with 500 East in American Fork and Lehi Main Street congested near I-15.