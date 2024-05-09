On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

1 dead in crash that temporarily closed SB I-15 in Utah County

May 9, 2024, 11:31 AM | Updated: 12:35 pm

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

PLEASANT GROVE — One person was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday morning.

Lt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a white Chevrolet Cobalt was driving near the Pleasant Grove Boulevard exit when it lost control and went to the left. The Cobalt turned sideways and was struck by a pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with a forklift.

The Cobalt’s driver was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. State troopers have not identified the driver.

Roden said the pickup truck’s driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries, while a passenger in the truck was not injured.

Southbound I-15 was closed at 500 East in American Fork while investigators were on scene and crews cleared the roadway.

Traffic had slowed to a standstill between Pleasant Grove and 2000 North in Lehi. State Street had heavy delays throughout northern Utah County, with 500 East in American Fork and Lehi Main Street congested near I-15.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE — police lights...

Eliza Pace

Police officer injured in Saturday shooting, to return home from hospital today

A police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Saturday night will be returning home from the hospital Thursday.

41 minutes ago

Snow covers Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. A low-pressure system that helped produce some o...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

High wind warning, advisories issued as easterly downslope winds return

Many parts of the Wasatch Front's northern half picked up multiple inches of precipitation this week, and now northern Utah is getting the brunt of easterly winds.

2 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

One skier hospitalized, two still missing in Lone Peak avalanche

Multiple organizations are responding to an avalanche near Little Cottonwood Canyon with multiple missing skiers. 

4 hours ago

A memorial for Santaquin officer Sgt. Bill Hooser is seen outside the police station in Santaquin o...

Andrew Adams

Large crowd gathers in Santaquin for vigil honoring Sgt. Bill Hooser

A large but somber crowd gathered at Centennial Park Wednesday for a vigil honoring Sgt. Bill Hooser, who was killed in the line of duty.

5 hours ago

Gal Gadot, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, Keanu Reeves among many other celebrities have had their ...

Matt Gephardt

Utahns are losing money and their personal info to celebrity imposter scams

A Utah man contacted the KSL Investigators to ask us to verify if he was messaging the real Gal Gadot of “Wonder Woman” fame through social media.

17 hours ago

A man in Rose Park said he was carjacked at gunpoint after listing a car for sale on Facebook Marke...

Debbie Worthen

Man said he was carjacked at gunpoint after listing car on Facebook Marketplace

A Rose Park man said he was carjacked at gunpoint after listing it for sale on Facebook and meeting up with who he thought was a potential buyer.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

1 dead in crash that temporarily closed SB I-15 in Utah County