Semitruck crash in Washington County closes northbound I-15

KANARRAVILLE, Iron County — The Utah Highway Patrol says a semitruck crash in southern Utah closed northbound Interstate 15 for a time on Wednesday.

The crash occurred in Washington County roughly nine miles south of Kanarraville.

A witness to the accident told KSL that the semi hit a cement barrier head-on and slid along it for roughly 50 yeards before coming to a stop. The witness also said the semi burst into flames right away.

The witness also said it took emergency crews about 15 to 20 minutes to arrive on scene.

The UHP said the driver of the semi had minor injuries and was treated on scene. A passenger also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The UHP said traffic was diverted off of I-15 at exit 33 and then back on. All lanes were back open shortly before 3 p.m.

No other information was available.

A semi crash on I-15 Northbound in Washington County has all the main flow travel lanes closed. Traffic is being diverted off of exit 33 and back on. Clean up is expected to keep the lanes closed until about 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/eMijwM7ToO — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) April 24, 2024