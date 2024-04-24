On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Semitruck crash in Washington County closes northbound I-15

Apr 24, 2024, 3:24 PM | Updated: 5:24 pm

BY MARK JONES


KANARRAVILLE, Iron County — The Utah Highway Patrol says a semitruck crash in southern Utah closed northbound Interstate 15 for a time on Wednesday.

The crash occurred in Washington County roughly nine miles south of Kanarraville.

A witness to the accident told KSL that the semi hit a cement barrier head-on and slid along it for roughly 50 yeards before coming to a stop. The witness also said the semi burst into flames right away.

The witness also said it took emergency crews about 15 to 20 minutes to arrive on scene.

The UHP said the driver of the semi had minor injuries and was treated on scene. A passenger also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The UHP said traffic was diverted off of I-15 at exit 33 and then back on. All lanes were back open shortly before 3 p.m.

No other information was available.

