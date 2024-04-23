SLCPD is warning of potential travel impact ahead of NHL in Utah party on Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is warning of potential travel impacts ahead of Wednesday’s NHL in Utah party.

According to the NHL in Utah website, the party will be held at the Delta Center, beginning at 4 p.m. The Delta Center is located at 301 W. South Temple Street.

The event is free to the public and will begin with a plaza party at 4 p.m. A celebration of the NHL in Utah will begin inside the arena at 5:30 p.m.

While the number of people who will attend the party is not known, SLCPD is asking residents to use public transportation, use a rideshare service, or carpool.

No road closures expected

As of Tuesday afternoon, police don’t expect there to be any road closures.

However, police said officers will be located at several intersections near the event to assist with pedestrian crossing and traffic control.

“People living, working, and visiting this part of downtown should expect traffic delays and be prepared for more pedestrian traffic than usual.” police said in a news release.

Additionally, police also said those individuals who park their vehicles near the Delta Center should lock their doors and windows, and remove all valubles from the vehicle.

Last week, it was officially announced by the Smith Entertainment Group and the NHL that the Arizona Coyotes will be relocating to Salt Lake City in time for the start of the 2024-25 season.