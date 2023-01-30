Severe weather and cold make their way across the state

MURRAY, Utah — On Monday, frigid temperatures made their way across the state. In the valley, temperatures ranged well below freezing.

On top of that, thousands of Utahns woke up without power in the early hours.

While Rocky Mountain Power has restored power for most, the cold is not going anywhere.

In these kinds of temperatures, it can take time to warm up once you have gotten cold. That’s why it’s important to be prepared before it comes to that.

Heidi Ruster, Regional Executive American Red Cross in Utah, and Nevada, said staying in the know is a good first step to take.

“Really have a sense of information and understanding what’s going on,” Ruster said.

Ruster has been on the front line for years when it comes to anything weather related. From Hurricane Katrina to the bitter cold that Utahns are feeling now, in any kind of event, she said having a good grip of what is going on is important when thinking about next steps.

“How long is the power going to be out for? Therefore, what plans do I make?” Ruster said.

In the meantime, she said now is the time to pack on the layers and make sure to keep your head warm. Being mindful of time spent outdoors is also key.

“If you have an option and you have to go out part of the day, go out in the middle of the day when the sun is out and it’s a little bit warmer,” Ruster said.

There is also the chance that dropping temperatures could lead to freezing pipes. The good news, so long as the power stays on, she said you can keep water flowing.

“If you know where the pipe is freezing you can warm it up a little bit in different ways. Cover them in towels put a blow dryer on it,” Ruster said.

In the case power goes out and you must turn to other means of heat, she said double check what you are using is safe and keep flammable items at least three feet away from the heating source.

In staying prepared, another good rule of thumb: you want to have enough food and water for you and your family to last three days.