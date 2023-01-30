Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Severe weather and cold make their way across the state

Jan 30, 2023, 12:39 PM
Mountains covered by smow...
FILE: The snow pack that feeds the Great Salt Lake is showing much better promise for a better water year in 2023 (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)
(Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — On Monday, frigid temperatures made their way across the state. In the valley, temperatures ranged well below freezing.

On top of that, thousands of Utahns woke up without power in the early hours.

While Rocky Mountain Power has restored power for most, the cold is not going anywhere.

In these kinds of temperatures, it can take time to warm up once you have gotten cold. That’s why it’s important to be prepared before it comes to that.

Heidi Ruster, Regional Executive American Red Cross in Utah, and Nevada, said staying in the know is a good first step to take.

“Really have a sense of information and understanding what’s going on,” Ruster said.

Ruster has been on the front line for years when it comes to anything weather related. From Hurricane Katrina to the bitter cold that Utahns are feeling now, in any kind of event, she said having a good grip of what is going on is important when thinking about next steps.

“How long is the power going to be out for? Therefore, what plans do I make?” Ruster said.

In the meantime, she said now is the time to pack on the layers and make sure to keep your head warm. Being mindful of time spent outdoors is also key.

“If you have an option and you have to go out part of the day, go out in the middle of the day when the sun is out and it’s a little bit warmer,” Ruster said.

There is also the chance that dropping temperatures could lead to freezing pipes. The good news, so long as the power stays on, she said you can keep water flowing.

“If you know where the pipe is freezing you can warm it up a little bit in different ways. Cover them in towels put a blow dryer on it,” Ruster said.

In the case power goes out and you must turn to other means of heat, she said double check what you are using is safe and keep flammable items at least three feet away from the heating source.

In staying prepared, another good rule of thumb: you want to have enough food and water for you and your family to last three days.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

The Arizona Spike, right, is displayed next to the framed gold and Nevada spikes at the Utah Museum...
Carter Williams

1 of the 4 spikes driven at Promontory Summit fetches $2.2M at auction

The Arizona spike, which was ceremoniously driven in Utah to mark the transcontinental railroad completion in 1869, sold for a little more than $2 million during an auction that closed Thursday.
13 hours ago
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...
Tamara Vaifanua

3 reasons to get your taxes filed earlier, rather than later

In today’s "Save more, worry less," money experts gave KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua three reasons why you should file your taxes sooner, rather than later.
13 hours ago
FILE - Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey gets ready to spin his popular "Wheel of Fugitive" in July...
Associated Press

Florida sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation

A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” videos on social media.
13 hours ago
FILE (KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Driver allegedly brandishes gun in road rage incident

A driver was taken into custody after reckless driving and allegedly brandishing a gun at another driver on U.S. 6 Monday.
13 hours ago
One person killed in Washington County plane crash...
Logan Stefanich

Police shooting near Cedar City leaves 1 injured

One person was injured Sunday night in a police shooting after an incident northwest of Cedar City.
13 hours ago
FILE: Box Elder School District offices. (BESD)...
Josh Ellis

Box Elder County schools move online due to snow, extreme cold

The Box Elder School District announced classes will move online Monday due to drifting snow that has closed roads throughout the county.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Severe weather and cold make their way across the state