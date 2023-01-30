Two drivers in serious condition after head-on crash

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two drivers are in serious condition following a crash on State Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd.

According to Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened at 1:45 p.m. when a gold car was heading westbound on SR-73 and passed a dump truck in a no-passing zone, and struck a silver car heading east.

The head-on collision sent both drivers to hospitals in serious condition.