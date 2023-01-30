LOCAL NEWS
Two drivers in serious condition after head-on crash
Jan 30, 2023, 3:00 PM
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two drivers are in serious condition following a crash on State Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd.
According to Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened at 1:45 p.m. when a gold car was heading westbound on SR-73 and passed a dump truck in a no-passing zone, and struck a silver car heading east.
The head-on collision sent both drivers to hospitals in serious condition.
At 1:45 a gold car was westbound on SR-73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd and passed a dump truck in a no passing zone where he hit a silver car that driving east. Both drivers are in serious condition and we’re taken by ambulance to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/dXqiwzsF80
— Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) January 30, 2023
