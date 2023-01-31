LOCAL NEWS
Location, car found after officials seek public input on a video from a missing man
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — After Iron County Search and Rescue shared a video asking for help identifying the location in hopes of finding a missing man, hundreds responded.
Garfield and Piute County Sheriffs located the truck of the missing man and the search is currently active in Garfield County according to a Facebook post from Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
The original video was posted to Facebook at 6:24 p.m. Monday, and was the last video the man sent. Officials were hoping that identifying the location of that video would lead to the man’s whereabouts.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office credited the public for finding the area with the vehicle.
“Thanks to some awesome SAR members we have a possible image match of the ridge line in the video and matching coordinates. The Sheriff’s Offices from Piute and Garfield Counties are working to search the area for clues.”
Despite finding the vehicle, the man has not been located.
