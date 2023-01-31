Location, car found after officials seek public input on a video from a missing man

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — After Iron County Search and Rescue shared a video asking for help identifying the location in hopes of finding a missing man, hundreds responded.

Garfield and Piute County Sheriffs located the truck of the missing man and the search is currently active in Garfield County according to a Facebook post from Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

The original video was posted to Facebook at 6:24 p.m. Monday, and was the last video the man sent. Officials were hoping that identifying the location of that video would lead to the man’s whereabouts.