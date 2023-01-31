Close
LOCAL NEWS

South Jordan woman killed in head-on crash

Jan 31, 2023, 2:18 PM
BY
PETERSBORO, Utah — A 23-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a head-on crash in Cache County.

The crash happened on state Route 30, near milepost 101, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Ford Fiesta was traveling westbound on SR-30 when it lost control and slid into the eastbound lanes of traffic. The vehicle was then hit head-on by a white GMC Sierra pickup.

The driver of the Ford — identified as 23-year-old Emily Fisher, of South Jordan, Utah — was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the GMC was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, whereas the other two passengers did not sustain injuries.

“Road conditions at the time of the crash were slushy,” the release stated.

