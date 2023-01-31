LOCAL NEWS
South Jordan woman killed in head-on crash
PETERSBORO, Utah — A 23-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a head-on crash in Cache County.
The crash happened on state Route 30, near milepost 101, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.
According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Ford Fiesta was traveling westbound on SR-30 when it lost control and slid into the eastbound lanes of traffic. The vehicle was then hit head-on by a white GMC Sierra pickup.
The driver of the Ford — identified as 23-year-old Emily Fisher, of South Jordan, Utah — was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Troopers said the driver of the GMC was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, whereas the other two passengers did not sustain injuries.
“Road conditions at the time of the crash were slushy,” the release stated.
Top Stories
- 19-year-old dies at hospital following crash in Uintah County (pageviews: 12077)
- Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah (pageviews: 8131)
- Agents report finding child porn, bag of children's underwear in Utah man's home (pageviews: 6707)
- Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 5572)
- High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts (pageviews: 4895)
- 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75 (pageviews: 3897)