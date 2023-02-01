Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

UDOT crews catch skiers in backcountry area closed for avalanche work

Jan 31, 2023, 10:05 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm
Ashley Moser's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, UtahWhile doing maintenance work on their remote avalanche control systems, Utah Department of Transportation crews came across two skiers. The backcountry area above Alta Ski Resort had been closed all morning and no one was allowed to recreate in that terrain during the closure.

“At the end of the day, it’s your safety that we are trying to protect,” said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason.

Gleason said the area, know as Toledo, is prone to having avalanches, which is why crews do regular maintenance on the equipment there.

“Had this been a situation where we were firing off explosives, that is work that would have had to been put on the back burner if we see skiers in the backcountry in that closure area,” Gleason said.

Information about the closure, along with a map of the area, had been posted on UDOT’s social channels the day before. 

UDOT is reminding all of us to regularly monitor their website and social media sites if we plan to head into the backcountry.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

After new homes flood, residents question if builder or Mother Nature is to blame

Several new homes in a Lehi community flooded during rainstorms earlier this month. When they say the home builder told them they weren’t responsible, they decided to Get Gephardt to investigate.
1 day ago
...
Andrew Adams

Taylorsville music store temporarily closed by broken pipes, flooding

The owner of a longtime music store said Tuesday that extreme cold temperatures contributed to a fire suppression system malfunction that led to pipes breaking and a flooded storefront. 
1 day ago
Representatives from Utah tribes show support for HB40, a bill patterned after the federal Indian C...
Sydnee Gonzalez

Tribes call for Utah legislators to pass bill to protect Native children

Tribal leaders gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to call on Utah legislators to pass HB40, which protects Native American children from unnecessary removal from families and tribes.
1 day ago
Utah State University students (mostly) bundled up against the cold weather. (KSL-TV's Mike Anderso...
Mike Anderson

Logan residents persevere through the second day of the winter chill

Logan residents push through the frigid weather as schools and businesses start late to help fight against the cold mornings.
1 day ago
Peter Sinks from Chopper 5...
Katija Stjepovic

Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks

Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday.
1 day ago
(Winston Armani)...
Alex Cabrero

Metro Gang Unit asking Legislature for money to buy tattoo removal machine

Tuesday morning, Nick Godfrey didn't try to hide any of his tattoos. He wanted people to look, and listen, and know that gang life is now part of his past.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
UDOT crews catch skiers in backcountry area closed for avalanche work