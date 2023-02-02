Close
LOCAL NEWS

Hill Air Force Base building evacuated due to ‘unusual smell’

Feb 2, 2023, 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:41 pm
Hill Air Force Base, Utah (Photojournalist Meghan Thackrey)...
Hill Air Force Base, Utah (Photojournalist Meghan Thackrey)
(Photojournalist Meghan Thackrey)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A building at Hill Air Force Base was evacuated Thursday morning after an “unusual smell” was detected.

According to an official statement from the base, the smell was detected at approximately 9:40 a.m.

The building was then evacuated.

After the evacuation, an “undetermined” number of people voluntarily went to area hospitals for a precautionary check-up.

“The base is unaware on any serious illnesses,” read the statement.

As of 2 p.m., the building is still evacuated while crews work to determine the cause of the smell.

The building where this incident occurred was not identified.

