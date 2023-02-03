Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Sandy officials looking for solutions dealing with ski traffic blocking roads

Feb 2, 2023, 5:56 PM | Updated: 6:32 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
Alex Cabrero KSL TV

SANDY, Utah — There were no problems Thursday morning. Traffic moved along Sandy’s main roads near Little Cottonwood Canyon just fine. But Daniella Belsheim knows it’s coming.

“It’s a little bit frustrating because I take my girls to school in the morning, and then on my way back, it’s completely blocked off on all areas,” she said.

She’s talking about traffic in neighborhoods and on roads near Little Cottonwood Canyon.

On big ski days, when there is avalanche control work being done and the canyon is closed for a few hours, traffic can be lined up for miles. Many cars are blocking roads, driveways, and intersections.

“One day, it took me an hour to get back home when it should’ve only taken me eight minutes,” Belsheim said.

A Sandy police officer took video of the traffic last weekend.

“You’re talking thousands of cars,” said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt.

He showed us some of the spots he’s most worried about, where narrow shoulders cause drivers to wait in the lane of traffic.

“These lanes are about 10- to 12-feet wide, average vehicle is about six-feet wide; it creates a really narrow passage for cars to go east and west on this road,” Moffitt said.

The city said that becomes a public safety issue when police cars, fire trucks, or ambulances have to get somewhere fast.

“The time to get up there and having those vehicles blocked causes critical access to a person in need. Whether it’s a house fire or a medical emergency, and when the cars are stacked up like that, they can’t easily turn or move,” said Chief Jeff Bassett with the Sandy Fire Department.

“The more traffic we have blocking intersections and blocking driveways, the longer it takes us to respond to those types of emergencies,” said Chief Greg Severson of the Sandy Police Department.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski feels Snowbird and Alta Ski Resorts could help.

“I would love for the resorts to consolidate their visitors and have them group up and have no parking for single occupancy vehicles,” she said. “I would like UDOT to close the road to single occupancy vehicles on canyon closure days.”

Zoltanski said a lot of the cars waiting in traffic have only the driver inside.

“It’s the queuing that’s the problem. So, people wait at the mouth of the canyon from 5:30 to 8:30, maybe 9:30 in the morning when the canyon is closed because they don’t want to lose their spot in line.”

However, it’s that line that has become a growing problem.

For Belsheim, she just hopes that emergency on a big ski day isn’t at her home.

“I wish there was a way for them to put the cars in a parking lot and have them hold there,” she said. “It’s become annoying for those of us who live here.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE: The Utah State Capitol (Jason Olson, Deseret News Archives)...
Shelby Lofton

Utah lawmakers introduce school safety bills

Lawmakers have unveiled a number of school safety bills after hearing concerns from their constituents.
19 hours ago
...
Ashley Moser

Utah fifth grader successfully petitions to allow hats at his school

Manila Elementary School's policy allowed students to wear ball caps only on designated days. James Cope, 10, was not fond of that rule, so he started a petition.
19 hours ago
(SLCPD)...
Eliza Pace

Man stabbed to death in SLC

A man was killed in a stabbing Thursday on Main Street in Salt Lake City.
19 hours ago
Salt Palace convention hall...
Larry D. Curtis

Salt Palace to host temporary liquor store during NBA’s All-Star activities

To accommodate visitors to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star festivities, Utah will open an additional liquor store downtown.
19 hours ago
Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second ...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen named to first All-Star team

Lauri Markkanen will represent the Utah Jazz in front of a home crowd after being selected to his first All-Star team.
19 hours ago
(Chopper 5)...
Ayanna Likens

How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?

Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Sandy officials looking for solutions dealing with ski traffic blocking roads