Search underway in Garfield County for missing father suffering mental health crisis

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A desperate search is underway right now in Garfield County for a 32-year-old father from Mapleton, who was last heard from almost a week ago.

On January 27th Austin Madsen sent a video to a friend from a snow-covered mountain in Southern Utah – it was the last communication anyone received from him.

“He just wanted to leave Mapleton to get away and clear his head and was heading to Arizona south of Kanab, but something distracted him and took him to Mount Dutton, until he got his truck stuck in the snow,” Aron Madsen, Austin’s father said.

Aron Madsen says Austin is bi-polar, and every few years suffers a mental health crisis. He says during those difficult moments his first reaction is to run away.

“I don’t know if it’s out of embarrassment or the psychosis has him going down a rabbit hole somewhere, but it’s extremely painful and frustrating for the family that loves him because he’s a very loveable and enjoyable person to be around,” he said.

Mapelton City Police were able to ping Austin’s cell phone to Garfield County. A member of the Iron County Search and Rescue team then used topography to pinpoint the location of the video to the Dry Hollow area of Mount Dutton, where rescuers found his vehicle. Over the weekend rescuers were able to locate and follow a trail of footprints that lasted several miles, believed to belong to Madsen.

“We know he can find resources and ways to survive, despite the psychosis he’s probably suffering right now,” Austin’s father said.

Austin is a husband and father to two young boys; Joseph, 2, and Graham who was born in September 2022. Austin’s wife Emily shared this message on her Facebook page:

“Keep praying everyone. Let’s bring my Austin home safe with our family. Thank you all for your love and for being so helpful. God bless you all.”

Austin is described as having an adventurous heart, his family says he has many friends because of his loveable heart.

“We’re sustained by faith and prayers of hundreds of people now because of the impact this man has had on so many lives,” Aron Madsen said.

He worries that Austin’s mania has hijacked his stability and that he’ll hide from rescuers who are trying to bring him to safety.

He says he’s grateful for those rescuers for risking their lives in an effort to bring his son home.

“Words can’t describe gratitude, for risking life and limb,” he said. “For people to risk their own lives, in subzero weather with wind chill, and (use) their resources, how do you repay that, how do you express that gratitude, you can’t.”

Aaron believes Austin has likely left the Mount Dutton area.

He says hot springs are one of his favorite places to visit while suffering a mental health crisis.