Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Taylorsville man arrested, charged for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

Feb 3, 2023, 1:05 PM
...
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year-old man from Taylorsville has been arrested and charged for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute following an undercover operation.

A federal criminal complaint was filed against Flavio Cesar Mazariegos Covarrubias by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

According to court documents, an investigation was opened by the FBI’s Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force as agents believed Covarrubias and a drug trafficking organization were distributing “large quantities of narcotics in Utah.”

“Recently, an undercover agent purchased fentanyl from the defendant which led to his arrest,” read a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

During the arrest, approximately 5,000 blue-colored pills and approximately 40 brightly-colored pills, which tested positive for fentanyl, were seized.

The case remains under investigation by the FBI.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Brenda Emile, 28, and Miller Costello, 30, were each sentenced Friday to life in prison without the...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Ogden judge sentences ‘monsters’ in brutal child abuse case to life without parole

An Ogden couple was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole in a brutal child abuse murder that the judge called "evil" and "atrocious" and the worst case of torture he has seen.
13 hours ago
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Vis...
Associated Press

Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6

A California sheriff says two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.
13 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...
Emily Ashcraft

Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son

A jury found a Sandy mom guilty of reckless child abuse homicide in the death of her 6-year-old son through abuse related to potty-training challenges.
13 hours ago
Davion Irvin was arrested late Thursday night and charged with six counts of animal cruelty-non-liv...
Chris Boyette and Vivian Kuo

Suspect arrested in case of tamarin monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo, police say

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Dallas and charged in connection with the suspected theft of a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys that were recovered unharmed this week in an abandoned home a day after they vanished from the Dallas Zoo, police said.
13 hours ago
Unified Police Department squad vehicle. (KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Woman in custody after crashing into 3 civilian cars and 3 police cars in Midvale chase

A police pursuit resulted in damages to three Unified Police Department cars and three civilian cars Thursday night.
2 days ago
(KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Man, 34, stabbed to death in SLC; police searching for suspect

A man was killed in a stabbing Thursday on Main Street in Salt Lake City.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Taylorsville man arrested, charged for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute