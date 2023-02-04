Close
LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: two SLC stabbing suspects in custody, police say

Feb 4, 2023, 10:07 AM | Updated: Feb 5, 2023, 9:37 am
Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Salt Lake City.
Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested Taddy Avalon Jackman overnight, according to a press release.

Police said they conducted a “follow-up on this case around Fayette Avenue and 200 West. While in the area, the officers worked with community members and found Jackman,” the release said.

Jackman was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, accused of murder.

“Detectives believe Jackman pulled out a knife while his co-defendant, Ivy Chase Grant, fought with Alires,” the release said.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said they arrested one suspect, and are still looking for another in the case of a fatal stabbing.

Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Police stated in a press release that one arrest was made Saturday morning. 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice related to Alires’ murder.

The other suspect, 43-year-old Taddy Avalon Jackman, is yet to be found, and SLCPD are asking for help from the public.

“If you know Jackman’s location, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not approach him. People with general information about Jackman’s recent activities and location should call 801-799-3000.”

A photo of Jackman was provided in the press release.

SLCPD are asking the public for help finding suspect 43-year-old Taddy Avalon Jackman. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

 

