Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Bill to make Utah railroad crossings safer advances in House

Feb 8, 2023, 7:10 PM | Updated: 8:28 pm
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —As the Beehive State continues to grow, more people are commuting, whether by car, train, or foot, we have seen more collisions on Utah’s railroads.

A new bill aims to increase safety on railroad crossings across the state.

HB63 would create the Office of Rail Safety. The office would inspect railroad operations and make sure they are keeping Utahns safe.

Sponsor Rep. Mike Schultz R-Davis, Weber Counties said 16 people have died, and another 33 injured over the last five years in more than 75 crashes at railroad crossings. Under HB-63, Union Pacific would fund the Rail Safety Office.

“There would be 12 employees and inspectors that go all across the state to inspect the concerns and address the concerns of the local government to come together and see if there’s ways to come together with Union Pacific to address the crossings mainly, but really over all the safety concerns,” he said.

Schultz said reconstructing railroad crossings to make them safer has been increasingly difficult because of Union Pacific’s lack of cooperation.

“We have some circumstances where we have a four-lane road, it necks down to two lanes to cross the railroad, and then it widens back to four lanes because we can’t get the approval from Union Pacific to widen that roadway,” Schultz said.

If passed, Schultz hopes the bill creates a better working relationship between Union Pacific, local governments, and the state of Utah so they can find solutions to improve safety on the railroads.

“When you have hundreds of projects across the state that are being held up because Union Pacific won’t approve them or they are forcing the local government to pay for them where they otherwise have not or the state of Utah, it’s not fair to place that burden on the taxpayer. Union Pacific needs to step up,” Schultz said.

A committee recently sent the bill to the House floor.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A side by side of the two photos. (KSL-TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah woman’s engagement photo pays tribute to grandmother’s love story at Bryce Canyon National Park

A Utah couple's engagement photo recreating the bride-to-be's grandparents at Bryce Canyon National Park 63 years later is going viral, with a beautiful love story behind it.
21 hours ago
The Provo Airport is beyond capacity, and plans are being made for increased service and more growt...
Alex Cabrero

New Provo Airport discussing expansion after year of rapid growth

A new airport in Provo is already at capacity and continually growing -- discussions of expanding and additional service are already underway.
21 hours ago
Inversion over Salt Lake City...
Jed Boal

UTA free fare year proposed to improve Utah’s air quality

The bipartisan Utah Legislative Clean Air Caucus unveiled several bills and appropriations Tuesday aimed at improving air quality in Utah.  
21 hours ago
emergency lights...
Madison Swenson

Man found dead at Park City apartment complex

A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning.
21 hours ago
Ella Stoddard packs gift bags for children...
Ashley Moser

5B45: Teaching children empathy through regular service projects

When the Stoddard family learned about the nearly 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools who don’t know where their next meal will come from, they knew they needed to help.
21 hours ago
Entering Brigham City Utah, you're met with this beautiful scenery. (Scott Taylor)...
Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Endangered Brigham City teen found, ‘safe and healthy’

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy from Brigham City who is considered to be endangered.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Bill to make Utah railroad crossings safer advances in House